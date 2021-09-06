“Ronaldo’s move to Manchester United is bad news for us,” says Van de Beck’s Agent – Football

Agent Guido Albers, representing Manchester United midfielder Donnie van de Beck, spoke about his client’s prospects at the club.

“Cristiano moved to Manchester United, and this is bad news for us. Pogba plays on the left. Ronaldo’s move means there will now be another player in the midfield as Pogba will now leave the left edge.

We talked with Solskjaer and the management of Manchester United. We took the lead and looked for a new club, Donnie could move to Everton. We started negotiations with this club.

On Monday night, a few hours before the transfer window closed, Solskjaer called. We were informed that the transfer is not possible and Donnie is due to show up for training tomorrow morning.

We have explained that Donii is not a player for the League Cup, the FA Cup, or just the European competition. Van de Beck moved to England to play in the Premier League.

The way communication with Solskjaer took place this summer … Compared to last summer, now everything has become clearer. I’m waiting for Donnie to get a chance.

Donnie worked very hard during the summer. He only had seven days off. The rest of the time he trained to get in top shape. It is completely ready, ”Albers said for Ziggo Sport.

Van de Beck has never played with Manchester United this season. In all three Premier League games, he remained on the bench.

The statistics of the 24-year-old football player can be found link…