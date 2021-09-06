Ross Brown summed up the weekend in Zandvoort

In the traditional column, Formula 1 sporting director Ross Brown summed up the results of the Dutch Grand Prix …

Sensational weekend in Zandvoort

After an amazing racing weekend, the promoters have to pay tribute. They did a great job. The crowded stands created an amazing atmosphere. The Dutch Grand Prix was sponsored by private investors and is an ambitious project in today’s time when most of the races are sponsored by the government. I am impressed by the scale of this event.

The promoters did a great job, it’s a pleasure to cooperate with them. They rebuilt the track superbly and it was good to hear that the riders liked it. I look forward to returning to Zandvoort next year.

Profiled turns added a twist to the show

Four or five years ago, when we first saw this project, former racing director Charlie Whiting came up with a banking idea. We began to study this option and found out that profiled turns will give charm to the track and will allow you to get a straight line where you can use DRS and with it overtake in the first corner. It will still be difficult to win back the position, but the situation will improve.

Together with the designers, we increased the banking in several corners. The riders, fans and spectators liked this – everyone was satisfied. The track architects, Dromo, did an excellent job. It’s great that the promoters had the confidence and perseverance to implement this project. I am very pleased with our cooperation, I hope it will give us confidence to use this philosophy in the future.

There is a narrow track in Zandvoort, but you can overtake there too – we saw this several times on Sunday. I am sure that next year we will extend the DRS zone – it will start before banking in the final corner. In addition, new generation cars will make it easier to overtake. At the same time, a lot of events still took place on the track – in my opinion, this is a great weekend. The fight between Lewis and Max for the victory was very intense.

Mercedes had three pit stops

Max was in control of the race, but sometimes it seemed like Lewis was closing the gap. I thought there was a small window 20 laps before the finish line when Mercedes could take a chance and make a third pit stop by putting the rider on Soft tires. It would liven up the race. I don’t know who would have won in this case, but in the last 20 laps the Soft tires would be much faster than the Hard tires on Max’s car.

It is strange that Mercedes did not try such a strategy – it is difficult to overtake on this track, and they had nothing to lose. Red Bull Racing could not answer them, but at that moment Lewis was less than two seconds behind Max, and could play him out of the pits at Soft.

Verstappen succeeds under heavy pressure

Max is very calm, despite the pressures of the fight for the title. We all remember how he was at the beginning of his career, when he was young and studying. He made mistakes, but he learned. Now he is good at everything.

Verstappen had an impeccable weekend and I didn’t notice him doing anything wrong. He felt tremendous support in Zandvoort, but felt the pressure of being in the spotlight. It could have been a distraction, but he did a great job. Excellent performance, he deservedly returned to the leaders of the championship.

My racer of the day is Fernando Alonso

This time I will not agree with the fans in the choice of the driver of the day – he should be Fernando Alonso, not Sergio Perez. The Mexican again made a huge mistake.

In the Grand Prix, the main thing is to minimize mistakes or avoid them altogether. The team made a mistake in the first part of the qualification, but it’s bad that he didn’t get into the next session behind the wheel of such a fast car. Unlike Perez, Fernando Alonso is doing everything right now.

On Sunday Fernando was a sly old fox. When Esteban Ocon said on the radio that his pace was higher, his partner took care of the tires as he needed at that stage of the race. In my opinion, he performed perfectly in the race. In the last laps, he overtook Carlos Sainz and won back one more position.

I am one of the fans of Pierre Gasly

The number of fans of Pierre Gasly in Formula 1 is growing steadily, and I am one of them. He recovered from a hard hit when Red Bull transferred him from the championship team to Toro Rosso, scored his first victory there and has consistently achieved results, although his car is not as efficient as Red Bull Racing – it’s all fantastic. I give credit to his dedication.

A successful future awaits him. He won’t be able to stay with the Red Bull family unless he gets the opportunity to return to the championship team. I think he is very good. At some point, Pierre will get a chance, because he does his job superbly.

As we can see, no one can get along in the same team with Max Verstappen. I saw something similar with Michael Schumacher and his teammates. The difference between the two riders may be small, but it widens when one of the riders is unhappy that he cannot close the gap. He tries too hard and ends up losing even more. We saw this with Pierre Gasly and Alexander Elbon, and now we see it with the example of Sergio Perez. Max is an exceptional racer, it is extremely difficult to compete in the same team with such a partner.

A touching farewell to Raikkonen

Iceman leaves. We thought a couple of times that this could have happened earlier, but he spent 19 seasons before finally ending his stellar career.

Kimi is the world champion, he deserves his success. He is a great and unique racer. I have not seen anyone who looked like him. And I doubt that such a driver will appear. He has a lot of fans because he is a person. This is a laconic person who commits decisive actions – and we will miss this.

We will always be happy to see Kimi in the Grand Prix if he decides to return. But this is unlikely to happen! He himself said that his life is not limited to Formula 1. I am glad that he performed in Formula 1, and I wish him all the best.