Rubin conceded in the 43rd second and lost to Krasnodar for the fourth match in a row. This time – control

Three players made their debut as part of the Kazan team.

Rubin lost to Krasnodar in the test match (1: 3). The game was held on the basis of the Kazan club in a closed mode, but those who wished could watch football on the official YouTube channel of the Kazan club.

Half an hour before the match, Rubin published the starting lineup, which included the newcomers Herman Onugha and Anders Dreyer… To the head coach of Kazan Leonid Slutsky we had to seriously reshuffle the roster, because eight base players were unavailable at once: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Djordje Despotovich traumatized and Yuri Dupin, Ilya Samoshnikov, Philip Uremovich, Montassar Talbi, In Bom Hwan and Sead Hakshabanovich called up to their national teams.

Anders Dreyer / photo: Rubin Press Service

Dreyer showed himself on the positive side – he often hit on goal, went dribbling and owned the ball.

“Dreyer hasn’t trained for the past two weeks because of the transfer, but I have no doubt about the high qualifications of this player. Maybe he will need time to adapt to the team and the championship. Onugha was inside the training process, played all 90 minutes, had a chance to excel. Some moments need to be corrected, but, most importantly, we received information on newcomers, ”Slutsky said after the match.

But Onugha was remembered not for his actions on the field, but for the actions of his partners. In Rubin, an option has finally appeared that was previously unavailable in the absence of Despotovich – throws at a tall striker. Only one Solmurad Bakaev hung from his left flank into the striker’s zone about six times.

“Despotovic is also a tall forward, this is more of a reaction to an imbalanced squad. I think this is a simplification of game actions, but it is effective with a big forward, ”explained Slutskiy.

Rubin’s problems began from the very first minute – already at the 43rd second John Cordoba opened an account. We haven’t even had time to start the broadcast yet. The broadcast on the YouTube channel left much to be desired: it was periodically interrupted, the sound disappeared, and the picture quality became very poor, which caused wild irritation in the comments under the video.

Oleg Shatov / photo: Rubin press service

As for the goal itself, the Krasnodar forward went one-on-one with the goalkeeper of Kazan Nikita Medvedev and sent the ball into the goal. Perhaps there was an offside position in this episode, but this does not exclude the mistake of Rubin’s central defenders – today they were Konstantin Nizhegorodov and Vladislav Ignatiev…

In the second half, another debut took place in the Slutsky team. Appeared on the field Lenar Fattakhov – player of the youth team “Rubin”. He replaced Alexandra Zueva and became the second pupil of the club on the field – he went out with him and Stepan Surikov, who has been working in the general group of the main team since last year.

Kazan equalized the score with the efforts of Bakaev, who intercepted the ball not far from someone else’s penalty area, burst into it and struck at the goal from an acute angle. Matvey Safonova… The ball went very close to the near post.

Soltmurad Bakaev / photo: Rubin press service

However, Rubin’s pressure was not enough for a long time. Fairly fast forward of Krasnodar Vladimir Ilyin made a double – again taking advantage of the mistakes of the Kazan defense. Slutsky’s team lost to Krasnodar for the fourth game in a row with a total score of 2: 9.

The Kazan team will play the next game in the Russian championship on September 13. Rubin’s rival will be Ural. The match will take place at the Central Stadium and will start at 18:30.

Test match