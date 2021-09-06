Russia – Malta, September 7, 2021, prediction and bet on the World Cup 2022 qualification match, where they will show, watch online

There are few doubts about the success of the Russian national team, but there is no way to relax.

On September 7, the match of the sixth round of qualification for the 2022 World Cup Russia – Malta will take place. The game starts at 21:45 Moscow time. Bookmakers have already made a prediction, they consider the hosts to be favorites: you can bet on the victory of the Russians in bookmakers with a coefficient of 1.15. The success of the Maltese was evaluated by experts at 21.00. Draw bets are accepted at 8.90.

Bookmaker odds for the 2022 World Cup qualification match Russia – Malta September 7, 2021

Bookmakers are confident that the Russia – Malta match will be effective: total over 2.5 goals goes for 1.41, and total under 2.5 goals – for 2.82. If the home team scores, the odds will play 1.02. The guests’ goal is available at bookmakers with the odds of 2.32. You can bet on “both will score” for 2.43.

Analysis and prediction of the match Russia – Malta (09/07/2021)

The summer of 2021 flew by unnoticed, although there were enough interesting things. One European Championship is worth something! Due to the coronavirus, it is now almost impossible to find time for rest on the calendar. Club football will have to endure a little longer, as the September international pause is coming to an end. The participants made it to the sixth round.





The program of the sixth round of qualification for the 2022 World Cup starts on Tuesday, September 7. The increased attention of domestic fans is focused on the work of Valery Karpin as head coach of the Russian national team. The Russians finish the September program with a home match against the national team of Malta. The starting whistle will sound at 21:45 Moscow time

So far, under the leadership of the new coaching staff, the team is going without mistakes. It is clear that football is far from ideal, but this obviously cannot be fixed in one training camp. Now we need to solve the immediate tasks with the current reserves. Namely – to keep the first line in the standings of group H.

In the debut game, Valeriy Karpin did not give the main rival – the Croatian national team – to score three points. The meeting ended in a goalless draw. In some places, the Russians played great. For example, in the first 20 minutes, they actively used pressure at the opponent’s goal, and in the second half they ran out in counterattacks several times. It turned out to be dangerous.





And last weekend, Russia was visiting Cyprus, won with a score of 2: 0. The guests opened the scoring already in the sixth minute, Alexander Erokhin distinguished himself, who, by the way, is among the top scorers in the RPL. Before the break, we still had several chances to score, but the implementation is still lame.

The second ball flew into the gate of the Cypriots in the 55th minute. The debut goal for the national team was scored by Lokomotiv Moscow midfielder Rifat Zhemaletdinov. Separately, it is worth noting that Fyodor Smolov gave two assists, who was again called up to the national team after a long break.

Four points and two goals, combined with the less successful performance of the Croatian national team, allowed the Russians to lead the group. Five games before the end of qualification, he has exactly ten points. The Croatians scored the same, the difference between goals scored and conceded is the same, but they scored just less: five against eight. Therefore, while they are below.

Only victories are expected from the Russian national team with Malta. This is understandable given the dramatically different class and different ambitions. However, not everything is so simple. Firstly, the game of the Maltese during the qualification of the 2022 World Cup is pleasantly surprising. The team suffered only three defeats in five games.

But there was a draw with strong Slovakia (2: 2) on the road and a home crushing victory over Cyprus (3: 0). Yes, and from Slovenia (0: 1) the other day they conceded only from the penalty spot. So the attitude of Davis Manji’s charges before their visit to Russia should be militant. Secondly, the game of the Russians themselves at the end of the match with Cyprus, to put it mildly, did not impress.





Now the stands will be on the side of Valery Karpin, there is little doubt about the victory. But we are waiting for resistance from the guests. In our opinion, the combined bet “W1 and total under 3.5 goals” for a pleasant odds of 2.26 looks promising. Most likely it will be something like 2: 0 or 3: 0 here again. Alternative – P1 dry for 1.70. Guilherme is still reliable.

Forecast and bets on the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup Russia – Malta September 7, 2021

Russia won the first victory under the leadership of Valery Karpin and took the lead in Group N. Now there is an excellent opportunity to finish the September training camp in a good mood. We have no doubts about the victory of the Russians at the home stadium, but the Maltese will certainly put up resistance. We are not expecting a large account.

Bid: victory of Russia and total under 3.5 goals for 2.26.