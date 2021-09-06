Russian “beachgoers” saw the victory of “Dynamo”, cheerleaders adorned the stands. Photo

Today, September 5, in Moscow at the stadium “VTB Arena – named after Arkady Chernyshev,” Moscow “Dynamo” 1: 0).

At the 12th minute of the meeting, the score in a five-on-three situation was opened by the Muscovites’ striker Vadim Shipachev. Two minutes later, the 34-year-old striker scored a double, having sorted out on the patch and hitting the gate of Syateri, Andrei Mironov and Alexander Petunin acted as assistants.

At the 40th minute, striker Dmitry Rashevsky sent the third goal into the Siberian goal after a sharp wrist throw. The author of the assist was again made by Petunin.

In the penultimate minute of the meeting, the final score was set by Nikolai Chebykin.

For Dynamo, this victory was the second of the season. In the opening game of the championship, they beat the Minsk teammates with a score of 4: 1. Siberia lost the second time in a row. Earlier, Andrey Martemyanov’s charges lost to Traktor in overtime (2: 3).

The best shots from the match Dynamo – Siberia – in the photo report of the special photojournalist of the Championship, Alexander Safonov.