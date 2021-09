Russian Paralympians were not infected with COVID-19 at the Games

Not a single Russian athlete contracted the coronavirus during the Paralympics in Tokyo, said Veronika Skvortsova, head of the Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA). The Paralympic Games ended yesterday, 5 September.

“We have prevented infection (with coronavirus infection. – “B”) not a single athlete during the Paralympic Games from August 24 to September 5, – said Ms Skvortsova on the air of the Russia 24 TV channel (quoted by TASS). – FMBA employees were present at absolutely all the sites where training camps and training took place.

According to the head of the FMBA, in total, about five hundred athletes have applied for medical help. “There were many appeals. Mainly to relieve stress both before and after competition. Somewhere in total, almost half a thousand calls. Basically, this is restorative medicine and psychological support, ”she said.

In the unofficial Paralympics medal standings, Russia finished fourth, behind the United States, Great Britain and the leader of the competition, China. Russian Paralympians won 118 medals. Earlier, at the Tokyo Olympics, Russia took fifth place, behind the United States, China, Japan and Great Britain. The national team has won 71 medals: 20 gold, 28 silver and 23 bronze.

