Russian runner commented on the behavior of the Ukrainian Paralympian

Russian athlete, medalist of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo Artem Kalashyan commented on the behavior of the Ukrainian runner Igor Tsvetov, who once again refused to be photographed with Russian athletes Dmitry Safronov and Artem Kalashyan at the awards ceremony. His words are quoted by TASS.

The Russian told reporters that he was very pleased with his performance: “we fulfilled our plan, took the first place from the Ukrainian at 100 and 200 meters”. He noted that the behavior of the rival of the Russian athletes did not hurt, but, in Kalashyan’s opinion, it was ugly.

“At first we didn’t even understand what it was, it became unpleasant. Then we took pictures with Dima and that’s it, ”said Kalashyan.

Traditionally, at the awards ceremony, athletes stand side by side and take a joint photo. However, Tsvetov did not approach the Russians. During the ceremony, Safronov, Kalashyan and another Russian athlete David Dzhatyev, who finished fourth in the 200-meter race, stood hugging, while the Ukrainian athlete stood apart.

On September 3, the Russians won ten awards of various denominations. Swimmer Roman Zhdanov won gold at a distance of 50 meters on the back, and swimmers Andrey Nikolaev, Alexander Skaliukh, Andrey Kalina, Bogdan Mozgovoy – in a combined relay race of four 100 meters each. Silver was won by runner Alexander Rabotnitsky, javelin thrower Alexei Kuznetsov, long jumper Alexandra Moguchay and Alexandra Ruchkina, kayaker Sergei Emelyanov and swimmer Victoria Ischulova. Bronze – swimmer Roman Makarov and Elena Gorlova in club throwing.

The Tokyo Paralympics kicked off on 24 August. In total, the Russian team has 34 gold medals. The competition will end on September 5th.