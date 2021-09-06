Russians have created a solution that monitors every step of employees at work





No more pauses and downtime at work. An IT company has developed software that is installed on employees’ watches and monitors their every step. At the end of the shift, the system transmits data to the server with a second-by-second report on useful and useless actions of employees. The software recognizes work, downtime, employee phone use, and leisure.

Look after every step

SOLUT, a member of the Lanit group of companies, has developed software that recognizes and analyzes the actions of employees during work. The system is installed on smartwatches Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Watch Active2, which employees must wear during work shifts. The software understands by the movements of employees’ hands what they are doing in every second of their working time, representatives of Lanit told CNews.

According to the developer, the system increases productivity and productivity of each employee, eliminating downtime and pauses in his work. The system also ranks employees by their productivity, monitors the quality of critical technical processes and safety measures. Among other things, the SOLUT solution helps to identify best practices in the work of employees and scale them, the company said.

The solution has already been tested by a large developer and one of the network retailers, which has equipped the entire staff of several stores with wearable devices. Also SOLUT solutions are implemented in metallurgy, energy, mechanical engineering. Based on the results of completed projects, an increase in personnel development was recorded by more than 20%. The company clarified that they chose Samsung devices because of the open OS that allows you to collect raw sensor data, as well as the technical characteristics of the watch that meet the needs of the projects. However, Lanit will not be limited to Samsung devices. The main thing is that the device runs on an open operating system, company representatives explain. Also, the solution can be bought separately from the watch. Its cost depends on the needs of the customer and on the volume, the developers explained to CNews. “When selling, we focus on payback for the customer no more than one year (it can pay off in 4-6 months),” the company says.

Employees will be monitored

“At the moment, all the ways that we tried to deceive the system are successfully recognized: from“ hanging the clock on a dog / fan, etc. ” to a loved one “put on 10 devices for one person, as if 10 people are working,” – told CNews Alexander Belousov CEO of SOLUT. “In addition, the system can recognize when the employee has removed the watch.” At the same time, Belousov noted that the SOLUT solution is suitable specifically for manual workers. The more analytical, intellectual component in the work, the less the solution is in demand, he said.

How it works

An employee of the company wears a Samsung Galaxy watch on his wrist during the working day, which collects data on his movements. The device accumulates information about the movements of a person’s hands using an accelerometer and a gyroscope, after which the data is transmitted to the server.

After the end of the work shift, workers put their devices on charge (for example, in a warehouse), and the app automatically uploads data over Wi-Fi. Employee activity reports are available in the SOLUT web interfaces and can also be uploaded to the customer’s management systems. In this case, the watch does not need to be connected to the employee’s smartphone.

The software, using artificial intelligence and neural networks, analyzes information about the movements of workers’ hands and provides data on what exactly they were doing during the working day. The system recognizes the types of activities specific to each specific specialty or work assignment. Then it generates reports showing the percentage of useful work or useless actions (rest, downtime, etc.) for a given period and restores the full picture of the working day of a particular employee by second.

Among the activities that the system recognizes are basic work, downtime, moving, installing panels or working with a product. The software also determines elementary actions, including laying out a solution, working with a wrench or laying out goods on a shelf, working with a power tool, twisting a cable and using a smartphone.

Other ways to track work activity

In August 2021, CNews wrote about Amazon’s tracking system for its own employees. According to the Motherboard portal, the company plans to implement the technology of tracking every movement and mouse clicks on the computers of workers. However, Amazon justifies this solely by the desire to protect the personal data of its customers from hackers who can access them through the employee profile.

However, spying on employees is not always legal. In December 2020, CNews wrote that Google was caught in illegal surveillance of its employees, followed by layoffs. Google closely monitored two of its employees in 2019, according to The Guardian – Laurence Berland (Laurence Berland) and Katherine Spears (Kathryn Spiers) who opposed Google’s contract with IRI Consultants, an anti-union anti-union company. As a result, the IT giant fired both of them for violating security policies that were revealed while monitoring them. However, the dismissals were subsequently declared illegal.

More about the developer

SOLUT is a SaaS project in the B2B segment of Lanit, according to the developer’s website. The project is aimed at increasing the productivity of employees in the industrial, mining segment, construction, retail, housing and communal services and other sectors of the economy. The intelligent system SOLUT is a labor monitoring system that recognizes any work activity of a person by his movements.

According to the company, the SOLUT pilot project was used to monitor physical labor in the PIK group of companies, as well as in the Pyaterochka retail chain.