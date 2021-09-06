Salma Hayek turned on, but Margot Robbie disappointed: a review of outfits for the Golden Globe

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek did not hide her lush forms, wearing a bright red dress to the floor, which emphasized her breasts and feminine shoulders. By the way, this is a color for a 54-year-old brunette, so she looked very advantageous in this outfit. The disappointment of the evening was Margot Robbie. Fans of the blonde were indignant that she, having such a bright appearance, preferred a dress that was inconspicuous for such an event. “As if I went out on a picnic!” – about such opinions are shared on the web.

Margot Robbie in a dress from Chanel somewhat disappointed the audience

Cynthia Erivo in a Valentino dress

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

Amy Poehler

Jamie Lee Curtis

It is worth noting that this time the stars preferred classic outfits from Chanel, Alberta Ferretti, Givenchy.

do not missJennifer Lopez’s huge bow and the victory of Joaquin Phoenix: how was the Golden Globe-2020 ceremony

True, the actress Cynthia Erivo was somewhat surprised by wearing black boots on a high platform under a pistachio dress from Valentino.

Tiffany Haddish in Alberta Ferretti outfit

Angela Bassett in Dolce and Gabbana dress

Joaquin Phoenix

Jane Fonda

Men at the awards did not become wise and for the most part preferred the good old classics: dark-colored suits, which set off light-colored shirts.

Renee Zellweger

Tina Fey

Gal Gadot

2021 Golden Globe Film Awards Winners

Best Director – Chloe Zhao (“Land of the Nomads”)

Best Screenplay – Aaron Sorkin (Trial of the Chicago Seven)

Best Animated Film – “Soul”

Best Film (Drama) – “The Land of the Nomads”

Sofia Carson in Giambattista Valli

Satchel Lee in Gucci dress

Laura Dern in Givenchy suit

Best Drama Actor – Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey: Mother of the Blues”)

Choice Drama Actress – Andhra Day (United States vs. Billie Holiday)

Best Film (Musical or Comedy) – “Borat II”

Best Comedy Actor – Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat II)

Best Comedy Actress – Rosamund Pike (“The Swindler”)

Ben Stiller opted for a dark classic suit

Actress Maya Rudolph

Television winners:

Best TV Series (Drama) – “The Crown”

Best Drama Actor – Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Best Drama Actress – Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

Best TV Series – Comedy – Sheets Creek

Best Comedy Actor – Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Best Comedic Performance – Catherine O’Hara (Shitts Creek)

Keira Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon

Justin Theroux

Photo: Legion-Media