Salma Hayek was confident that Marvel would offer her to play the role of grandmother in “The Eternals”

Actress Salma Hayek, who will appear in the upcoming Marvel movie Eternals, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly reported that she was not ready to take part in the filming. According to the actress, she was sure that she would be offered the role of some grandmother. However, upon learning that Chloe Zhao would be the director, Hayek immediately agreed to become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I immediately said: ‘Forget about it.’ God knows what kind of grandmother I have to play for them. I’m used to being an extra or an old prostitute. And then I was told that Chloe Zhao would be the director, and I immediately replied: “Good! Then see you! “” – the actress shared.

The final trailer for “The Eternals” was released today, revealing the details of the film. In the new trailer, the heroine of Salma Hayek (Ajak) says that after the Avengers returned the disappeared half of humanity after Thanos’ click, a certain force awakened. It is she who can destroy the Earth. The superrace of the Eternals, who have not previously intervened in the conflicts of humanity, will have seven days to stop the catastrophe.

The film also stars Angelina Jolie (Tena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Keith Harington (Dane Whitman), Leah McHugh (Sprite), Barry Keoghan (Druig), Lauren Ridloff (Maccari), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo) and Ma Dong Sok (Gilgamesh).