Scientists have calculated the maximum time that a person can spend on a mission to Mars

American scientists have calculated how long the mission to conquer Mars should last without consequences for people. Their findings are reported by The Next Web with reference to the study.

Scientists at the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (RF), the University of California at Los Angeles (USA), the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA) and the Helmholtz Center in Potsdam (Germany) found that both the duration of the mission and the materials for protection should be taken into account. from radiation.

The calculation of scientists showed that astronauts can safely stay on Mars for no more than four years. Experts have combined geophysical models of particle radiation with simulations of how it might affect humans. Thus, they found out that the thickness of the skin of the spacecraft can play an important role in safety. However, thick material, on the other hand, can increase radiation doses.

This study shows that although cosmic radiation … presents technological difficulties for manned flights to Mars, such a mission is still possible, the researchers concluded.

It was also found that the optimal time for a flight to the Red Planet is the peak of solar activity. At this time, the most dangerous particles from distant galaxies are deflected by increased solar activity.