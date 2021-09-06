Scott Disick proposed to Kourtney Kardashian

In mid-February, the media wrote that he was dating Amelia Hemlin.

The star of the American television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians Scott Disick announced that he intends to marry Kourtney Kardashian, who bore him three children: 11-year-old Mason Dash, 8-year-old Penelope Scotland and 6-year-old Rain Eston. In a new episode of the show, Kim Kardashian West directly asked 37-year-old Scott and Kourtney, “So when are you guys going to reunite?” Disick responded romantically.

“Wherever Court is, I stay with her … forever,” Disick said.

41-year-old Courtney began to smile instead of answering.

“That’s good,” the girl said.

– I love you. And I’m ready to marry you right here, right now, – admitted Disick. “Courtney knows that we will eventually get married and live happily ever after.

Courtney murmured quietly that Scott should work on himself. Disick said he was ready to change.

– What else can I do? I would like to know what I need to do, ”Disick said.

Courtney’s answer will be shown in season 20 of the TV show.

The love story of Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick met in 2006. The meeting took place at a party in Mexico hosted by Joe Francis, creator of the entertainment franchise Girls Gone Wild.

In March 2008, Kardashian accused her boyfriend of cheating. Courtney found messages from another woman on Disick’s phone. The couple broke up shortly thereafter.

In August 2009, Courtney and Disick met at a party in Miami. Feelings flashed between them again. Shortly thereafter, Kardashian forgot to take the contraceptive pill and announced that she was expecting a baby. In December 2009, the couple had a son, Mason Dash.

In August 2010, Kardashian and her lover moved to Miami to start over. By the summer of 2010, Disick began to annoy Courtney with his behavior at parties.

In April 2011, Disick bought an engagement ring for Courtney, but his hopes were dashed while talking about marriage.

– Why spoil everything? Courtney asked. “I just feel like I’m happy with the way things are right now.

In July 2012, the couple had a daughter, Penelope. In October 2013, Disik’s mother died, and three months later the boy’s father passed away.

In December 2014, Courtney gave birth to her third child. In July 2015, the couple broke up. Photos of Disik with his ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli, which were taken in Monte Carlo, have surfaced. In August 2015, the media reported that Courtney was allegedly dating singer Justin Bieber to get revenge on Disik.

In October 2015, Disik began to be treated in a rehabilitation center for alcoholism and drug addiction. In October 2016, Kourtney began dating Younes Bendjima. They broke up in August 2018.

In 2017, Disick dated American actress and singer Bella Thorne. She subsequently stated that they had not had sex.

In September 2017, Disick began dating American model Sophia Richie. In March 2018, Courtney and Scott set the boundaries in their relationship, which they forged for the sake of children. Courtney forbade Disick to enter her bedroom.

In September 2018, Kim Kardashian announced that Scott wants a fourth child with Kourtney. Courtney, she said, also wants a child, but did not specify from whom.

Courtney has repeatedly congratulated Disik on Instagram on Father’s Day. Scott thanked her on social networks and wrote that she was the best mother his children could have.

In 2020, Disick broke up with 22-year-old Richie. In mid-February 2021, he released a photo with 19-year-old actress Amelia Hemlin, which was taken at Kendall Jenner’s birthday in early November. Hemlin and Disick allegedly became close in two months of communication. The tabloids write that Amelia’s mother, 57-year-old American TV presenter Lisa Rinna, is against her daughter’s relationship with a man 16 years older.

