SKA defeated Admiral in a home match with a score of 9: 2

In the 2021/2021 regular season SKA defeated Admiral with a score of 9: 2 (3: 0, 2: 1, 4: 1). The match took place in St. Petersburg at the Ice Palace.

On the 3rd minute he scored his debut goal for the Petersburg club Mikhail Vorobyov from the programs of Igor Ozhiganov and Oscar Fantenberg. In the 9th minute, the second goal of SKA was scored by a forward in the majority. Anton Burdasov, after a goal pass from Ozhiganov and Linden Vey.

On the 13th minute, the third puck into the gate of “Admiral” sent Danila Moiseev, for which she also became the first in the team. He was assisted by Maxim Groshev and Danila Galenyuk. In the 28th minute, the forward scored the fourth goal Kirill Marchenko, from the program of Kirill Kirsanov.

At the 31st minute, the score was 5: 0 by the striker Andrey Kuzmenko… Assistants – Joonas Kemppainen and Marat Khusnutdinov. On the 35th minute, one goal was won back by the forward of “Admiral” Dmitry Sayustov, the assist was given by Josh Kestner and Richard Bukarts. At the 41st minute Evgeny Timkin with the transfer of Moiseev made the score 6: 1. In three minutes Vyacheslav Ushenin threw the second puck into the Johannson goal.

You can watch the video on the official website of the KHL. The rights to the video belong to KHL LLC.

In the 51st minute, the 16-year-old striker scored the majority of his debut goal in the KHL Matvey Michkov, after the transmissions of Kirill Marchenko and Fredrik Hendemark. On the 58th, he scored a double, and at the last minute of the meeting gave an assist pass, after which the final goal in the meeting was scored by Kirill Marchenko in the majority.

In the next match SKA will play Avtomobilist at home. The match will take place on Wednesday, September 8th. The beginning is at 19:30 Moscow time. Admiral will play Severstal on the same day in Cherepovets. The starting whistle is at 19:00 Moscow time.