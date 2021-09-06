Smolyar climbed onto the podium on a non-overtaking track in the Netherlands. Sakhalin.Info

14:02 September 6, 2021.

Sport, Sakhalin region

The Formula 3 championship is nearing completion, and this time the pilots arrived in the Netherlands, where they were expected to test the Zandvoort circuit. A native of the Sakhalin region, Alexander Smolyar in one of three races of the weekend was able to come to the podium – again he did it in the final race.

The first race in the Netherlands failed for the island pilot. On the first lap, he got into an accident, received a fine and rolled back to the end of the field. He finished 24th. From there he started in the second heat and finished it in 15th place. Alexander Smolyar was the most fortunate in the third race.

“Zandvoort” is a non-overtaking track, and the start is very important here. It was a success for the Russian pilot. Alexander Smolyar rose from eighth to fifth place. The islander was able to reach the podium because of the fierce struggle between Victor Martin and David Schumacher, who predictably did not share the track.

Martin carried Schumacher into the wall, and Smolyar climbed to fourth place. After this incident, Victor Martin received a ten-second penalty, which allowed the Russian to climb onto the podium. Together with him there were Denis Hauger (won the race) and Clement Novalak (became the second).

Photo: Dutch Photo Agency

– We end the weekend with a podium again! Of course, he brightens up the whole picture of the weekend. I cannot say that I am satisfied. After a tough qualification, we made it much more difficult for ourselves to score points, because, as expected, it is difficult to overtake here. I am very pleased with today’s podium, it gives me a chance to stay in the fight for the top 3 in the individual competition. See you in Sochi, – Alexander Smolyar commented on the results of three races.

The final stage of Formula 3 will not take place in the United States, as previously planned, but in Russia. In Sochi, they will fight for victories on September 23-26.