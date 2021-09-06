Sony still allowed free update of Horizon Forbidden West from PS4 to PS5

A few days earlier, Guerrilla Games opened a pre-order collection for Horizon Forbidden West. It was decided to sell versions for PS4 and PS5 separately – together they were included only in the set of the extended digital edition for 6199 rubles. Players were disappointed with this decision, because the head of SIE Jim Ryan (Jim Ryan) previously promised that the company will provide a free upgrade from PS4 to PS5.

Now Sony has commented on the Horizon Forbidden West pre-order announcement, and Jim Ryan has acknowledged the company’s mistake. He added that all PS4 game owners will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version for free.

“Last year, we promised free upgrades to our starter games for two generations of systems, including Horizon Forbidden West. Due to the pandemic, the release of Forbidden West has been postponed, but we will keep our promise. Players who purchase Horizon Forbidden West on PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for free. “– confirmed Jim Ryan in the official blog.

All upcoming PlayStation exclusives for two generations of consoles, including God of War and Gran Turismo 7, can be upgraded for $ 10. Horizon Forbidden West is scheduled to release on February 18, 2022.