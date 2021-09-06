Sony, Xiaomi and Google Pixel flagship smartphones compared in camera quality

Not everything is so clear from the photographs. Sony does not have a special mode for the night sky – the stars can only be shot using shutter speed. At the same time, the photo he turns out to be as close to reality as possible, and in terms of aesthetics, the images on the Pixel are best.

However, when photographing shops and architecture at night and in the evening, the details are very clear from Sony.

In portrait mode, the Google smartphone takes pale photos compared to other smartphones. But in terms of detail, it wins again.

When shooting a portrait against the sun with a Sony wide-angle camera with Pixel, the photos are not particularly bright and saturated. And in this case, 11 Ultra is already in the lead, despite the fact that it slightly stretches the facial features.

Also, when shooting against the light on Sony, the sky is strongly overexposed, sometimes the same thing happens on Xiaomi. And best of all, it was displayed on the Pixel. In evening portrait photography, the Google device also becomes the best, as well as when shooting indoors.

The car against the background of sunset came out worst of all in terms of colors from the three from Sony (darkened photos). At the same time, the wide-angle camera of this smartphone provides excellent detail.

The nature during the day turns out to be almost the same in all three versions, and a selfie against the sun is different for everyone. In terms of detail – from Sony, in general – from Pixel. In difficult conditions (in low light and against a light source), already Xiaomi 11 Ultra shows excellent results.

According to the results of the review, Phil said that SONY is very pleased with the quality of the photo. The HDR mode does not always work well for him (because of this, overexposures and blackouts occur), however, the details are excellent.