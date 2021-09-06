Sophia Rotaru’s granddaughter repeated the image of Megan Fox in a Jacquemus cardigan that covers her breasts for 10 thousand hryvnia – photo – Style

The new model of the French brand has become a trend thanks to celebrities – Bella Hadid and Megan Fox. Now Sofia Evdokimenko has decided to repeat the spectacular image

Sofia Evdokimenko in a Jacquemus cardigan / Photo: instagram.com/iamsofiaeve

The granddaughter of Sofia Rotaru, who previously admired the trendy dress with a deep neckline, amazed fans again. Sofia Evdokimenko posted a new post on her Instagram account. In several pictures the girl is captured in a black cardigan that barely covers his chest…

The 20-year-old model walked in a spectacular manner in Kiev with her mother. In the photo, Sophia and Svetlana are posing against the background of St. Andrew’s Church.

TO French brand Jacquemus seamless knitted cardigan Sofia wore high-waisted jeans and a delicate necklace.

A few weeks ago, an American star Megan Fox walked the streets of Los Angeles in the same cardigan. The actress chose a scarlet color. To it, she wore an identical color Jacquemus maxi straight skirt and yellow Femme Los Angeles sandals.

Bella Hadid was the first to wear such a frank sweater. And Kendall Jenner starred in a new ad for the brand in a cropped cardigan.

Kendall Jenner in a Jacquemus ad / Photo: Jacquemus

On the brand’s website, the product can be bought in different colors for $ 370 (approx. 9990 UAH).

Jacquemus Knit Cardigan / Photo: Jacquemus

