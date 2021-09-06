Spartak failed the transfer window: Vitoria did not receive reinforcement from Fedun, opinion

On September 7, the transfer window will close in Russia. In fact, it was already partially closed on August 31: the additional application period in many European countries has ended, and it has become more difficult to buy players from these championships – because local clubs will no longer be able to replace them with anyone. RPL clubs had plenty of time for transfers – it was possible to declare new players from June 28.

It is interesting to compare the desire to strengthen the team among RPL bosses. Lokomotiv arranged a massive purchase – here are the defender Edvay from Bayer, and Beka-Bek from Kan, and Anchorin, rented from Chelsea, plus Kerk from Utrecht with Tiknizyan and Maradishvili from CSKA. Dynamo also strengthened – they signed a contract with Diego Laxalt, Balbuena and Denis Makarov from Rubin. Zenit behaved more modestly – they bought goalkeeper Kritsyuk and attacking midfielder Claudinho. But two Moscow top clubs – Spartak and CSKA – failed to enter the transfer campaign. And the red-and-white situation is more deplorable than that of the main rival.





Why didn’t Spartak improve into the transfer window?

Rui Vitoria came to Spartak instead of Domenico Tedescoto make the team a champion in the year of the century. The bosses of the club spoke about this task in an interview with the Championship back in February. According to our information, we had discussed with the Portuguese before the appointment that Spartak would receive the necessary reinforcement. But it all broke when the wife of the club owner Zarema Salikhova started her war with the former sports director of “Spartak” Dmitry Popov… Popov eventually stated that the transfers that he agreed with Vitoria (for example, Argentinean Montiel) were not approved by the former coach of Tedesco’s team, Salikhova and Fedun listened to Tedesco’s opinion. And Popov eventually left the club. No replacement has been found to this day.

Photo: spartak.com

After Popov left, Vitoria spoke twice about what was happening in the club and the need to strengthen the team. The first time was right after the match with Benfica, when it became known about the departure of the sports director:

“For a club like Spartak, stability is important. Team, trust, cohesion of employees. When the situation in the club is unstable, it is difficult to work. If you want to play at a high level, structure is important. As for the amplification, this is being discussed with the management of the club, I will not talk about the details. It’s one thing to play in the Champions League, it’s another to play in the RPL, Benfica is equipped with collections of big countries. We need a revolution in terms of team development, gaming experience is essential. But we have what we have. ”

The second – after the re-match, on August 10. Here the coach openly called the leadership for dialogue: “It would be great if I said that I want this or that player. But working in such a big club, I cannot speak about it publicly. I can’t say that I want this or that footballer. We have a difficult situation with the sports director, with other questions. It would be great to sit down and discuss these issues with Fedun, talk about strengthening. “





But they couldn’t talk for almost a month. The fact is that Fedun always goes on vacation in the summer – this time he went to rest at the end of July, and returned only by September. Instead of Fedun, Vitoria tried to communicate with Evgeny Melezhikov (This was stated by the general director of “Spartak”) – but this communication did not lead to anything concrete.

“What can I do if we have a prepared shortlist, but the candidates are not selling? They were good candidates with an optimal combination of price and quality. We agreed on the shortlist: we worked it out, studied it, looked at the cuts: in a word, we have established ourselves. When they gave the go-ahead, it turned out that neither the first nor the second were for sale, because the clubs solved their problems and did not plan to sell players, and the latter for some reason ceased to suit us. It turned out that the sports block had been preparing for the summer transfer window for a year, but we were left without elaborated options. The club found itself in a situation where the options that had been preparing for a year did not work. Then there was a situation that could have been foreseen, but it passed into an active phase – I’m talking about the situation with Gigot. We were forced to make a decision based on what was at that moment in time, “- this is how Melezhikov commented on the sad results of the transfer window for Spartak on August 31.

But this is not the only problem of the club. There seems to be a problem with communication as well.





Vitoria asked to strengthen the right flank of the defense (for example, Wanderson from Gremio and Murillo from Anderlecht – these candidates were discussed even under Popov), but he was never heard not only by Fedun, but also by his deputies. Even on August 31, the day when the transfer window was closed in most European countries, the coach could not get through to the management. As a result, he received only the Belgian defender Kofrie. This transition was indeed agreed with the coach, but he insisted on strengthening other positions, and, as a last resort, offered to rent the Belgian (and generally did not consider this purchase to be the first in priority, and even more so as a replacement for Gigot). Despite Vitoria’s opinion, a full-fledged contract was signed with the defender. And there was no opportunity for a foreigner to strengthen the flanks of the defense or the center of the field because of the limit.

Photo: spartak.com

What will happen next?

After returning from vacation, Fedun still talked with Vitoria (however, when it became much more problematic to sign someone in Europe) and even expressed his full support. We have already written what similar things have led to before.





Yes, and support could be expressed in another way – for example, to strengthen the positions pointed out by the head coach, and not to buy Kofriye. And is it really worth considering this transfer as an increase, when they don’t even think so in the club?

– There was an incomprehensible situation with Gigot, – Melezhikov said about this transfer, – maybe this is not a gain in comparison with Gigot. But then we decided that if Sam remains, then there is an opportunity to block the position of the right-back. Maybe this is a mistake, but prematurely sprinkle ashes on your head and regret buying Maximiliano is not necessary. Yes, he is below Sam in quality. But he can close problem positions for us. We will see later how it will come out and show. You have to be patient for now. “

Vitoria himself, according to our information, does not intend to leave the club yet – but he did not expect such an attitude towards the agreements. And now he will have to prove his worth without cool beginners. Although Spartak can still help the coach a little – colleagues from SE recently announced that the club is interested in Rostov’s midfielder Daniil Glebov. Considering the departure of another player in the center of the field – Alex Kral (and Spartak is worth praising for this sale), the transfer for the red and white looks necessary. And if something goes wrong with Vitoria, Glebov and Kofrie, the management can be said that the coach was trusted, but he did not pull. And replace him with someone you know from Germany.