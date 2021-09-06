stars in makeup and real historical figures they played

Artists, politicians, members of the British royal family and other legendary historical figures often find their embodiment in modern cinema, and the casting and work of makeup and costume designers ensure an incredible similarity of stars to iconic characters.
So, for example, Kristen Stewart in the frames from the upcoming film “Spencer” can be easily confused with Lady Dee, Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”) is indistinguishable from Elizabeth II, and we are generally silent about Lily James as Pamela Anderson for “Pam & Tommy”.
Collected these and other examples of transformations on the screen!
Princess Diana (Kristen Stewart)
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan and Lily James)
Edith Piaf (Marion Cotillard)
Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek)
Frida Kahlo (Salma Hayek)
Judy Garland (Renee Zellweger)
Elton John (Taron Edgerton)
Bob Dylan (Cate Blanchett)
Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton)
Jacqueline Kennedy (Natalie Portman)
Elizabeth Taylor (Lindsay Lohan)
Nelson Mandela (Morgan Freeman)
Marilyn Monroe (Michelle Williams)
Mohammed Ali (Will Smith)
Margaret Thatcher (Meryl Streep)
Princess Diana and Prince Charles (Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor)
Elizabeth II (Claire Foy)
Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman)
Read also
Emma Watson and Kristen Stewart in the 2020 Pirelli calendar. See photos!