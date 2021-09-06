stars in makeup and real historical figures they played

Artists, politicians, members of the British royal family and other legendary historical figures often find their embodiment in modern cinema, and the casting and work of makeup and costume designers ensure an incredible similarity of stars to iconic characters.

So, for example, Kristen Stewart in the frames from the upcoming film “Spencer” can be easily confused with Lady Dee, Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”) is indistinguishable from Elizabeth II, and we are generally silent about Lily James as Pamela Anderson for “Pam & Tommy”.

Collected these and other examples of transformations on the screen!

Princess Diana (Kristen Stewart)

Princess Diana (Photo: Georges De Kerlee, Getty Images)

Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan and Lily James)

Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson (Photo: Getty Images)

Sebastian Stan & Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Edith Piaf (Marion Cotillard)

Edith Piaf (Photo: Gaston Paris Roger Viollet, Getty Images)

Marion Cotillard (Life in Pink)

Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek)

Freddie Mercury (Photo: Pete Still, Redferns)

Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

Frida Kahlo (Salma Hayek)

Frida Kahlo (Self-Portrait, 1950)

Salma Hayek (Frida)

Judy Garland (Renee Zellweger)

Judy Garland (Photo: Hulton-Deutsch Collection Corbis, Getty Images)

Renee Zellweger (“Judy”)

Elton John (Taron Edgerton)

Elton John (Photo: Getty Images)

Taron Edgerton (“Rocketman”)

Bob Dylan (Cate Blanchett)

Bob Dylan (Photo: Dezo Hoffman, REX, Shutterstock)

Cate Blanchett (I’m Not There)

Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton)

Elizabeth II (Photo: National Portrait Gallery London)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

Jacqueline Kennedy (Natalie Portman)

Jacqueline Kennedy (Photo: Getty Images)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

Elizabeth Taylor (Lindsay Lohan)

Elizabeth Taylor (Photo: Getty Images)

Lindsay Lohan (Liz and Dick)

Nelson Mandela (Morgan Freeman)

Nelson Mandela (Photo: South Africa The Good News, Flickr)

Morgan Freeman (“Unconquered”)

Marilyn Monroe (Michelle Williams)

Marilyn Monroe (Photo: Bert Parry)

Michelle Williams (“7 Days and Nights with Marilyn”)

Mohammed Ali (Will Smith)

Mohammed Ali (Photo: Trevor Humphries, Getty Images)

Will Smith (“Ali”)

Margaret Thatcher (Meryl Streep)

Margaret Thatcher (Photo: Historia, REX, Shutterstock)

Meryl Streep (The Iron Lady)

Princess Diana and Prince Charles (Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor)

Princess Diana and Prince Charles (Photo: Tim Graham, Getty Images)

Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Elizabeth II (Claire Foy)

Elizabeth II (Photo: Universal Historical Archive)

Claire Foy (“The Crown”)

Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman)

Elizabeth II (Photo: Universal Historical Archive)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)