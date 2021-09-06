“Take care of the cleaning”: Jennifer Aniston dismantles her dressing room during self-isolation – and advises everyone

Jennifer Aniston

Due to the coronavirus, many people in different countries are forced to go into self-isolation, and celebrities are no exception. Like ordinary people, they also ask themselves: what to do in this forced confinement in four walls?

And Jennifer Aniston found the answer for herself – the 51-year-old actress said that she decided to devote her free time to cleaning, or rather to sorting out the dressing room in her mansion with an area of ​​almost 800 square meters in Bel Air.

Jennifer Aniston

I still sort out my closets. The end and the edge are not yet visible. I suggest everyone do a good spring cleaning right now, while we’re locked up with all this stuff. It can’t hurt

– gave advice to Jennifer on Instagram at Ellen DeGeneres.

Recall that she now hosts her show from home and simply contacts her star friends by phone, instead of inviting them to the studio, as before.

Besides, books are always a great idea,

– continued Aniston.

It is possible that during the cleaning Jennifer will find some more spectacular vintage outfits that she can wear to future events.

For example, the snow-white dress from Dior of the times of John Galliano, which was so heatedly discussed on the network, the actress just found in her personal collection of outfits, and not thanks to the stylists.