Technique: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Scientists from Scotland have created robots based on the mechanics of the movement of tapeworms. The development of engineers from the University of Glasgow could be used in prosthetics, rescue operations and industry, according to the Evening Standard newspaper.

The authors of the development note that robotic worms can stretch, increasing the length of the body nine times. Also, robotic worms are able to move based on their own form of proprioception – a sense of the relative position of the body and movements in living organisms. This feeling, for example, allows earthworms to navigate in space.

The characteristics of robotic worms will allow them to penetrate into hard-to-reach places where “traditional” robots will not be able to reach. The creators of the robot worm suggest that their development will form the basis of a new generation of robots that can autonomously explore hard-to-reach areas. For example, they can be used to search for minerals and in rescue operations – to search for survivors in the rubble.

Professor Ravinder Dahiya of the James Watt School of Engineering at the University of Glasgow noted that developments in flexible robots could form the basis of realistic prostheses. In addition, these robots can be adapted to carry heavy, irregularly shaped items.

The worm robots have built-in strain sensors that are covered with EcoFlex elastic “skin” and graphite paste developed at the University of Glasgow. At both ends of the robot are miniature permanent magnets that allow the robot to move over metal surfaces.

The sensors help the robot “feel” the movements based on the electrical resistance of the graphite paste. This indicator changes when a bend occurs on the body – the sensor detects the achievement of a predetermined value, after which the body straightens. This cycle allows the robot to move like an earthworm.

