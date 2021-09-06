Tennis player Daniil Medvedev reached the quarterfinals of the US Open, Medvedev defeated Evans in the 1/8 finals of the US Open – results, interviews, instagram – September 5, 2021

At the last Grand Slam tournament of the season, unexpectedly quickly, almost no Russians remained in the men’s grid. Olympic vice-champion Karen Khachanov lost in the first round, Andrei Rublev and Aslan Karatsev – in the third.

Daniil Medvedev turned out to be the only one of ours who made it to the 1/8 finals. A 31-year-old Briton was waiting for him there. Daniel Evans, who has never been in the top 20 of the world rankings, and entered the fourth round of the TBSH for the first time in his life. Danya should have passed such an opponent without any problems. This eventually happened.

In the first set, one break was enough for Medvedev to win. The Russian took the serve of the opponent with the score 2: 1 in his favor. At that moment it became clear that there would be no intrigue in the match. The fact is that Danya himself served excellently – 13 aces in three sets. Dani did the best today with putting the ball into the game. He said this in a post-match interview.

Evans, on the other hand, has never been able to file right through. Another sad fact from the statistics of the Briton is just one break, which happened when the score was 2: 3 in the second game. To prove the coincidence of that event, Medvedev made a reverse break to zero in the next game. And some of the blows of the Russian from the reception, seconds later turned into hundreds of gifs and scattered across social networks.

The result of the match is calm and confident. 6: 3, 6: 4, 6: 4. Danya has not lost a single set at the tournament. The meeting took place at the central court of the US Open – Arthur Ashe Stadium, which seats 23 thousand people and is the largest tennis arena in the world. Surprisingly, the New York public, which two years ago terribly hated the Russian player, today was rooting for Medvedev. And after the game Danya himself called the audience his friends.

– What would you say to your friends who came to support you today? – asked the journalist.

– Oh yeah! A lot of my friends came today! The stadium was not quite full, but at least 10 thousand of my friends came to the arena today. Thanks for coming to support me guys! – answered Medvedev.

In the quarterfinals, Danya is facing not the most eminent rival – the 117th racket of the world, the Dutchman Boat van de Sandshulp. And in the semifinals (in case of victory) – one of the pair Peter Goevchik (Germany) – Carlos Alcaraz Garfia (Spain). These guys are also not even included in the top 50 of the world rankings. It turns out that in order to reach the US Open final for the second time in his career, Medvedev simply needs not to lose to himself and show what he can do. And there, the first victory in a major in his career will be close.