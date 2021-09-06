The best Xiaomi smartphones give almost nothing

Let’s start the audit with the middle peasant, which can be snatched for five thousand rubles cheaper than usual for a stock. There is an almost borderless 6.5-inch IPS screen with FHD + resolution, and the front camera is located in a tiny hole in the middle of the display – it does not overlap the content. The specs are bouncy for the price: an eight-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of expandable flash storage. On the back cover there is a triple camera with 48 + 2 + 2 megapixels, and on the side there is a fingerprint scanner (there is also a face unlock). The 5000mAh battery supports fast charging. Graphite Gray looks stylish: black gradually turns into a light gray shade.

Click to find out more

Discount price: 17 490 rubles

The same device, but in a colorful bright case. The blue color shimmers in different shades if you twist the phone under a light source. It looks fresh, it is difficult to tear your eyes off, especially the first time after purchase. If you are ready for such “sacrifices” – feel free to take the version of Nighttime Blue.

Click to find out more

Discount price: 17 490 rubles

Although the names of the Note 10T and Note 10S models differ by only one letter, they have gone quite far from each other in terms of characteristics. The latter was equipped with an AMOLED screen, a slightly more powerful Helio G95 processor from MediaTek and a quad camera with a resolution of 64 + 8 + 2 + 2 megapixels. There is also more RAM here – 6 GB instead of 4 GB. But at the same time, the cost of the device has slightly grown.

Click to find out more

Discount price: 20 990 rubles

If you want Redmi Note 10S, but are not ready to overpay for extra gigabytes of internal storage, take a closer look at this option. Here, the internal memory is half as much, while the previous processor, RAM and cameras remained in place. But the cost fell by as much as two thousand rubles.

Click to find out more

Discount price: 18 990 rubles

The “lightweight” version of last year’s flagship will be updated soon, and the current version has dropped significantly in price. Therefore, if you want an inexpensive, but at the same time quite powerful smartphone, take a look at this model with a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with an increased refresh rate of 90 Hz and a good margin of brightness. Responsible for the speed is Snapdragon 732G and 8 GB of RAM. Permanent memory of 128 GB, if not enough – there is a slot for a flash drive. The camera consists of three modules of 64 + 8 + 5 megapixels, it can record video in 4K resolution. Body color – black.

Click to find out more

Discount price: 26 990 rubles

Don’t like the classics? Please, in our selection there are promotional models not only in black, but also in blue. You can see a nice gradient on the back cover. Otherwise, before you is the standard Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, which we described just above.

Click to find out more

Discount price: 26 990 rubles

The available device cannot be called inferior – its characteristics make it possible to compete with more expensive Korean or Chinese counterparts. On board is an eight-core Mediatek Helio G85 chip, 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory, which can be expanded up to 512 GB. The hardware is covered by a large 6.53-inch IPS screen with FHD + resolution. There are five cameras here: one front (13 Mp) and four rear (48 + 8 + 2 + 2 Mp). Other pluses include a bouncy 5020 mAh battery with fast charging and a modern USB-C connector.

Click to find out more

Discount price: 12 990 rubles

There are only two differences from the previous model in the collection – the amount of internal storage and RAM. In this version, users already have 128 GB of built-in flash drive and 4 GB of RAM. As for the rest, the characteristics have remained unchanged: the same display, the same processor, the same cameras and even the body colors.

Click to find out more

Discount price: 14 990 rubles

Redmi Note 8 is one of the main bestsellers of the company in recent years. Most recently, it was updated and became even more modern, but at the same time it remained inexpensive (especially at a discount). The novelty runs on fresh Android 11. Responsible for the performance is MediaTek Helio G85 – the same processor as the Redmi Note 9. The screen is smaller, 6.3 inches, and the other characteristics are similar: quad camera, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of ROM. We add here a fingerprint scanner and support for face recognition – we get a modern device at a nice price.

Click to find out more

Discount price: 12 990 rubles

As the name suggests, it gives users twice as much free space on a flash drive. The phone will fit more photos, videos, music, games – anything the owner wants. But another version came out in a very nice color Neptune Blue, which literally shimmers with sea waves when you turn the smartphone in your hands. True, for the increased volume and a beautiful case, you will have to pay in rubles, because the model has risen in price by a couple of thousand rubles. But with a discount it is tolerable.

Click to find out more

Discount price: 14 990 rubles

The most affordable phone of all that you can find in the collection. Nevertheless, even he is able to run simple games and allows you to spend at least the whole day in social networks and instant messengers. The “fault” is a more or less decent Helio G80 chip, 3 GB of RAM and a 5020 mAh battery, which even supports 18 W fast charging. All information is displayed on a large 6.53-inch screen with IPS matrix and normal FHD + resolution. There is even a 13 + 8 + 5 + 2 megapixel quad camera. Of course, the increased number of sensors here rather works as a marketing ploy, but for daytime shooting, the quality is enough for unassuming users. For elderly relatives or small children – the very “it”.

Click to find out more

Discount price: 9 490 rubles

In fact, this is the same smartphone, only with an increased amount of all memory. There are 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of space on the built-in flash drive. The latter can be expanded with a microSD stick up to 512 GB. Fingerprint scanner, face unlock, newfangled USB Type-C – everything is in place. And the cost increased by only a thousand rubles.

Click to find out more

Discount price: 10 990 rubles

We left the sweetest for last. The flagship smartphone of last year boasts a huge 6.81-inch bezelless AMOLED screen with a resolution of 3200 × 1400 pixels – an absolute record for the selection. The refresh rate is awesome too: 120 Hz, so the menus scroll nicely and animations and games run very smoothly. By the way, for heavy tasks, one of the most recent Snapdragon 888 chips and 8 GB of RAM are installed here so far – enough for any scenario. A triple camera with a main sensor of 108 megapixels and additional ones of 13 + 5 megapixels is responsible for the quality of photo and video. The 4600 mAh battery replenishes energy from zero to “hundred” in just 45 minutes – thanks to 55W fast charging. It also supports 50W wireless. Instead of a conclusion, I would like to recall that during the release of Xiaomi Mi 11 in China, the novelty was sold out in just half a minute. So hurry up with the purchase, while the price for it has dropped by as much as 20 thousand rubles!

Click to find out more

Discount price: 65 990 rubles