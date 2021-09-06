The collector earned $ 1.22 million from the resale of a crypto-bank in one day

Non-fungible token collector (NFT) Pranksy acquired punk zombies from the popular CryptoPunks collection for 1,000 ETH – about $ 3.9 million at the time of the deal. On the same day, he sold NFT for 1,320 ETH (~ $ 5.12 million).

The number 1 rule in #NFTs, is always remain liquid. Always.https: //t.co/v8rDGkJfPl pic.twitter.com/BFcUG7Wque – Pranksy 📦 (@pranksy) September 4, 2021

“The first rule of NFT is to stay liquid at all times. Always, ”he commented on the purchase.

Pranksy acquired CryptoPunk # 6275 on September 4th, just eight hours after the token went up for sale. Its high cost is due to its rare characteristics.

NFT is one of 88 zombie punks in a collection of 10,000 pieces. The token also has the attributes “shadow beard” (526 punks have) and “dark mohawk” (429 punks).

The acquired Pranksy NFT turned out to be so rare that on the same day it received an application for 1,600 ETH (~ $ 6.27 million). Later, the collector sold the token cheaper – for 1320 ETH.

History of transactions with token # 6275. Data: Larva Labs.



According to CryptoSlam, over the past 24 hours, the total volume of transactions with CryptoPunks tokens amounted to $ 17.82 million. Half of this amount came from transactions with punk # 6275.

The purchase of NFT for 1,320 ETH was the seventh largest token transaction from the Larva Labs collection on the public marketplace. In first place is punk alien # 3100, sold for 4200 ETH (~ $ 7.58 million at the time of the deal).

Data: Larva Labs.

The absolute record belongs to NFT CryptoPunk # 7523, also known as COVID Alien. In June, the auction house Sotheby’s sold the token for 4,520 ETH ($ 11.8 million at the time of the transaction).

We will remind, earlier Pranksy paid $ 335,000 for the NFT, allegedly owned by an anonymous artist Banksy.

