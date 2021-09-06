The ex-wife of Mamaev demanded that the player buy winter clothes for his daughter: Football: Sport: Lenta.ru

The ex-wife of Rostov midfielder Pavel Mamaev Alana demanded that her ex-husband buy clothes for their daughter. She wrote about this in her Instagram story.

“Mamaev, Alisa has no winter clothes and shoes. Buy and come through lawyers. If you are so dumb that you don’t understand this, I write here, ”she wrote. Alana was told that she could pay for the purchases on her own, to which she wondered why a father was needed then.

Mamaeva clarified that the ex-husband transferred 30 thousand to her to collect the child for school. “With his behavior, he made it so that his daughter began to call him not dad, but Pasha,” she admitted.

On August 10, Mamaeva accused the player of trying to take her daughter away from her. According to her, the 32-year-old midfielder has filed a lawsuit in the court of Rostov-on-Don, although the couple does not have joint property in the region. “My daughter and I are registered in Moscow, we live there. Pavel himself is registered in the Moscow region. He filed a second lawsuit there to take my daughter away from me and collect alimony from me, ”the woman said. She claims that Mamaev is misleading the court.

The couple divorced in April. The marriage was dissolved by a court decision in Rostov-on-Don. Then the parties did not come to an agreement on the division of property and the payment of alimony.

Mamaev and his wife have been married for eight years. Alana has repeatedly accused the former football player of the Russian national team of treason.