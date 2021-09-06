The expert expects a record growth of Ethereum

MOSCOW, 6 SEP – PRIME. The price of the Ethereum cryptocurrency may reach $ 4,400, while Bitcoin at the same time may grow in value to $ 56,000 in the coming days, leading analyst of the 8848 Invest investment operator Viktor Pershikov gave such a forecast to RIA Novosti.

“On Sunday, September 5, the bitcoin rate exceeded the level of $ 51,000. The current price growth is supported by several factors: the restoration of the network hashrate after the shutdown of Chinese miners in the spring, the growth of the accumulation of bitcoin by” whales “who do not spend bitcoin from their wallets, and also the growth of the cryptocurrency market capitalization as a whole, “the expert points out.

“In the coming days, I expect Ethereum to rise to the level of 4.4 thousand dollars. Bitcoin at the same time may reach the level of 56 thousand dollars,” he adds.

The expert also believes that the price of Ethereum may exceed historical highs before Bitcoin and in the future reach the level of $ 5,000, and before Bitcoin itself reaches historical highs at $ 64,500, another downward correction may await it.

Pershikov adds that less capitalized assets are now outperforming bitcoin in terms of profitability.

“Against this background, the Ethereum rate is also growing, which is pulling up purchases by institutional market participants. The technological development of the project towards Ethereum 2.0 makes it more deflationary and investment attractive as a tool to protect against inflation in dollar and dollar assets,” he notes in his review analyst.

