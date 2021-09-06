The founder of Cardano refused to develop “vaccination passports” on his blockchain. Why? – 1 TO

The founder of the Cardano project, Charles Hoskinson, during a recent stream, expressed a very unpopular opinion these days. His startup will not work on “passports for the vaccinated,” as this is contrary to the personal freedoms of each person. Recall that projects like Icon and VeChain are already integrating a set of functions for such passports. Let’s talk about the situation in more detail.

Source: cryptonews.net

The cost of Cardano ADA is in the $ 2.9 zone today. The cryptocurrency has remained stable over the past two weeks, however, over the past month, its rate has jumped by 106.8 percent, that is, it has doubled.

Cardano ADA chart for the last three months

The price record at $ 3.09 was recorded on September 2, 2021. Since then, the rate has dipped 6 percent.

Недавний рост стоимости криптоактива связан с ожиданиями инвесторов на фоне долгожданного внедрения смарт-контрактов в блокчейн Cardano. Однако как выяснилось на выходных, у данной функции в тестовой сети ADA нашёлся серьёзный баг. По сути платформы в блокчейне криптовалюты — например, децентрализованные биржи по типу Uniswap — не могут добавлять больше одной транзакции в каждый блок. Соответственно, это делает использование таких платформ практически невозможным. Теперь представители сообщества Cardano ждут исправления данной ошибки.

At the same time, Charles himself shines in the news quite often. For example, last week he said that cryptocurrencies can help the people of Afghanistan, who are now in a difficult situation due to the political situation in the country. Hoskinson suggests that it is digital assets that will allow citizens to enjoy financial anonymity and at the same time preserve the value of their savings. Read more about his point of view here.

Cardano against censorship

Vaccination passports are special documents confirming the fact that a person has received a vaccine against COVID-19. Some governments are willing to introduce them to authorize cross-border travel. This is supposedly necessary in order to keep the risks of infection under control. While “passports” are meant to be border crossings, some countries — France, for example — have already made them pass into public places like restaurants or concerts.

Vaccination card

Using blockchains to create documents is a logical initiative as the records in the blockchain cannot be falsified. In addition, blockchains are transparent, which means that anyone can study what is happening in them. However, Hoskinson himself sharply spoke out against such “passports”. Here’s a quote from him posted on Fintechzoom.

It is a matter of concern that many countries are discussing the use of “passports” as a criterion for public life. Going to a restaurant, nightclub, coffee shop, concert, or any public event that may end in the spread of a virus may be restricted.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson

Hoskinson added that while all of this may bring some minor health benefits in the short term, the main problem is that governments can use “passports” to restrict freedoms.

I am deeply concerned that such an infrastructure, if used to restrict freedom of movement, is a “refusal” mechanism. It will inevitably be turned into a weapon by those with a more totalitarian outlook.

А значит разработчик предполагает, что такие паспорта будут использоваться с отрицательным подтекстом. Например, для одних подобное будет означать запрет на вход в какое-то заведение. Чарльз не хочет ассоциировать свой блокчейн с такими ситуациями, поскольку технология цепочки блоков должна использоваться с пользой для человечества, а не создания дополнительных проблем.

The rise in the number of COVID-19 infections

Charles’s final word on the matter is that Cardano will not contact the initiative. The developer continues.

It is very important for us that what is promised to you is not misused or misused.

Here is a transcript of Charles’ reflections on the subject. Video in English.

Мы считаем, что логика в такой точке зрения есть. Очевидно, что паспорта вакцинирования уже применяются для ограничения свобод и перемещения отдельных граждан, поэтому нежелание Чарльза связываться с подобными проектами можно понять. При этом мотивация правительств по предотвращению дальнейших заражений тоже ясна. А значит здесь каждый участник блокчейн-сообщества может сам выбирать, как ему действовать. И Чарльз Хоскинсон — не исключение.

What do you think about this?