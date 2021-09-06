The French national team player Jean-Pierre Adams has died. He was in a coma for 39 years

Jean-Pierre Adams

Jean-Pierre Adams played 22 times for the French national team

In France, the national football player Jean-Pierre Adams died, he was 73 years old. The athlete became the victim of a medical error that occurred during the operation and spent 39 years in a coma.

In March 1982, Adams was admitted to a hospital in Lyon for a planned knee surgery, but did not come out of anesthesia – the reason for this was the doctors’ mistake.

On that day, a general medical strike was taking place in France. According to some reports, one anesthesiologist in the entire hospital was responsible for several operations at once and confused the dose of the drug for anesthesia.

Jean-Pierre Adams was born in Senegal in 1948. He came to youth football in the mid-1960s and played as a central defender until the end of his career. Most of the time he spent in two football clubs – “Nice” and “Paris Saint-Germain”. In 1972-76. played 22 matches for the French national team.

