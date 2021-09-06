The French national team player Jean-Pierre Adams has died. He was in a coma for 39 years

Hour ago

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Jean-Pierre Adams played 22 times for the French national team

In France, the national football player Jean-Pierre Adams died, he was 73 years old. The athlete became the victim of a medical error that occurred during the operation and spent 39 years in a coma.

In March 1982, Adams was admitted to a hospital in Lyon for a planned knee surgery, but did not come out of anesthesia – the reason for this was the doctors’ mistake.

On that day, a general medical strike was taking place in France. According to some reports, one anesthesiologist in the entire hospital was responsible for several operations at once and confused the dose of the drug for anesthesia.

Jean-Pierre Adams was born in Senegal in 1948. He came to youth football in the mid-1960s and played as a central defender until the end of his career. Most of the time he spent in two football clubs – “Nice” and “Paris Saint-Germain”. In 1972-76. played 22 matches for the French national team.

“Adams’ ability to enjoy life, charisma and professional experience inspire deep respect,” the Paris Saint-Germain club said in a statement. In turn, the “Nice” decided to pay a special tribute to Adams on September 19, before the start of the game at home with “Monaco”.

Adams also played 84 times for Nima, whose management sent “the most sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.”

The day it all went wrong

On the day of the knee ligament surgery, which Adams injured during training, many of the hospital staff where he went were on strike. Nevertheless, it was decided to carry out the operation, despite the fact that the anesthesiologist was forced to simultaneously observe 8 patients, including a football player. Adams was also watched over by a trainee who later admitted that he was not ready for the job that was entrusted to him.

Photo author, Getty Images

Together, the anesthesiologist and trainee made a series of fatal mistakes that resulted in cardiac arrest and brain damage to Adams.

At the same time, the anesthesiologist and trainee were punished for their actions only in the mid-1990s, and even then they got off with suspension from work for a period of a month and a fine, the amount of which was equivalent to 750 euros.

After 15 months in the hospital, Adams was transferred home to Nîmes, where his wife Bernadette looked after him until the very end.

Admirable devotion

“Bernadette Adams, a wonderful woman with a kind soul and a steely character, despite the condition of her husband, never even thought about disconnecting him from the life support system,” writes the BBC sports correspondent in a comment on the death of Adams on countries of Africa Pierce Edwards. ”For four decades she spent almost every day with Jean-Pierre, changing his underwear, preparing food, never forgetting about gifts and talking to him for a long time.

Unfortunately, the answer was silence, and yet the nurses noted that when Bernadette occasionally went away for a day or two, the patient’s mood changed slightly. “

“In 2016, I visited the Adams home in southern France,” recalls Edwards, “and then Bernadette told me that the hospital never apologized for this incident, which she recalls every day.”