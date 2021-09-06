The Kardashian star puts on Cannibal Corpse merch and pisses off the band’s creator

Kim Kardashian’s sister Kourtney went public with her boyfriend, musician Travis Barker, wearing the merch of the cult death metal band Cannibal Corpse, and tore bingo criticism. For alleged posturing, the star was ridiculed not only by Twitter users, but also by the creator of the team.

The photo of the star of the reality show “The Kardashian Family” Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, drummer of the punk rock band Blink-182 Travis Barker, filmed in Venice, became popular on the Web. Many Twitter users drew attention to the images of the stars: the couple got into the camera lenses in the merchandise of rockers The Cramps and death metal band Cannibal Corpse.

And if critics had no questions about the musician’s clothing – it is quite expected that the leader of a punk rock band will wear Cannibal Corpse merch – then Courtney got criticism. A T-shirt with “cannibals” whose texts consist of lines about death, human organs and dismembered flesh, in the eyes of critics, does not fit with the image of Kardashian, a fashion model and creator of a website about cosmetics and home.

In social networks, Courtney can hardly find confirmation that she is fond of death metal, but selfies and professional pictures are enough.

Musician Bethany Cosentino, who posted a shot of Travis and Courtney on her Twitter page, spoke especially ironically about the latter’s outfit.

I don’t hate her, I just really didn’t think I’d ever see something like this with my own eyes. Someone will play Kourtney Kardashian’s Cannibal Corpse song and film her reaction on video, challenge, – wrote Bethany.

Many fans of the group, which has been repeatedly censored for its evil lyrics and gloomy album design, condemned the sister of Kim Kardashian. Some users of the social network decided that the model was not familiar with the work of Cannibal Corpse and was unworthy to wear the long sleeve of the legendary group.

I bet she can’t name all their songs – joked cannibals fan with nickname Big black delta…

Courtney also managed to win the main “prize” – a comment from the creator of the group Chris Barnes. However, the musician did not defend the screen star: the vocalist expressed his opinion about the pair in the merch in one word.

In the meantime, the “true” fans of the death metal band were offended because of the appearance of the Kardashians, who are supposedly “unworthy” to wear an outfit with the symbols of the team, not being a fan, the stylist Courtney explained her image to Vogue magazine. It turned out that the T-shirt, which caused such violent indignation, does not belong to the star – she just borrowed it from her boyfriend.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship

In January 2021, the media spread information about a romantic relationship between 45-year-old Travis Barker and 42-year-old Korney Kardashian. Initially, the stars, who lived for many years in the same area of ​​Calabasas, California, maintained a friendly relationship.

In September, many fans noticed the model’s rounded belly, suspecting her of pregnancy from the musician. The couple did not confirm the information, and Courtney, in response to the assumptions of some fans, called herself “a woman in a body” on her Instagram page.

