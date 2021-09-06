The KHL has determined the best players of the 1st week of the championship: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

The commission for determining the best hockey players of the Championship of the Continental Hockey League – the Championship of Russia, based on the statistics of the players’ performances provided by the statistics department of the KHL Central Information Bureau, and the analytical evaluation of matches, determined the winners of the first week of the tournament in four nominations.

Played 24 matches, in which 539 players took part (36 goalkeepers, 179 defenders, 324 forwards). Average scoring 5.58 goals per game.

– was recognized as the best goalkeeper for the third time in his career Ivan Bocharov (Dynamo Moscow), who won two wins in two matches of the week. At the goal of Bocharov, 41 shots were made (an average of 20.5 per game), of which he reflected 97.56%. The reliability factor (the average number of goals conceded in 60 game minutes) was 0.50. In the match with Siberia (4: 0) Bocharov played to zero. The Dynamo goalkeeper was recognized as the best in the 16th week of the 2019/2020 season and in the 11th week of the 2020/2021 season.

– was recognized as the best defender for the first time in his career Janis Jaks (HC “Sochi”), who scored 3 (1 + 2) points in two victorious matches of his team. The defender did not finish any of the matches with negative utility on an overall rating of +1. The Latvian defender made three shots at the opponent’s goal, made one power move, blocked one shot and once violated the rules on it. In the match against Vityaz, Yaks scored the winning goal for his team in overtime. Among the defenders of Sochi, the best were Nikita Shchitov (twice), Clay Wilson in the 2014/2015 season and Renat Mamashev in the 2015/2016 season.

– was recognized as the best striker for the fifth time in his career Vadim Shipachev (Dynamo Moscow), who won two wins with the team in two matches and scored 4 (4 + 0) points. In each of the matches of the week, Shipachev scored a double, and one of his puck was sure to win. The striker finished the week with a +1 utility, with a total of five shots and two power moves. Shipachev became the best striker of the week for Dynamo for the third time, twice more he was recognized as the best in SKA.

– was recognized as the best newcomer for the first time in his career Marat Khusnutdinov (SKA), who won two wins with the team in two matches and scored 3 (1 + 2) points. Khusnutdinov did not finish a single match with a negative utility with an overall score of “+2”. In the match with Lokomotiv, the striker scored his first goal in the KHL, the average playing time was 17 minutes and 21 seconds, he also had three shots and two blocked shots.

Players of 2000 and younger who have played no more than 20 games in the KHL in the previous seasons are nominated for the title of the best newcomer.