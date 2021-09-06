The manufacturer officially unveils the design of the first Realme tablet – the Pad model

The page of the first-ever Realme tablet on the Indian Flipkart marketplace has unexpectedly “come to life”. The retailer has published not only some of the characteristics of the model, but also images that allow you to get an idea of ​​the appearance of the device.

It is now known that Realme Pad will receive a 10.4-inch display with a resolution of 2000 × 1200 pixels. The model has relatively thin bezels around the display, the ratio of the screen area to the front panel is 82.5%. Although there were earlier rumors that the new product will receive an AMOLED version, such information has not yet been specified in the description.

Based on the rear view of the device, there will be one main camera on offer. The tablet is very thin at only 6.9mm. Gold and gray variants are expected to be available.

There are no exact specifications for Flipkart yet. Judging by the previous leaks, the new product will run on the Helio G80 chipset, will receive 4 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64 GB of eMMC 5.1 ROM, as well as a capacious 7100 mAh battery.

The front 8-megapixel camera will get “fixed” focus, and the rear one will have autofocus. Quad speakers are expected, support for DTS HD and Hi Res-Audio surround technology, Wi-Fi and LTE support. Perhaps a more budgetary version will be released without 4G – the Chinese manufacturer is probably planning to release a whole series of models. Sales start times, pricing and countrywide availability will be announced at a later date.