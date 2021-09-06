The maximum time that a person can spend on a mission to Mars has been calculated – no more than 4 years

A group of scientists from Russia, the United States and Germany have calculated that a flight to Mars with a crew cannot last more than 4 years, otherwise human health may be at risk due to prolonged exposure to cosmic radiation.

Planning a crewed mission to Mars is a challenging task that involves taking into account all the nuances: the type of engine, the size of the crew, the diet, as well as the radiation to which people will be constantly exposed. Once outside the Earth’s atmosphere and Earth’s magnetic field, the crew members will be exposed to radiation from the Sun as well as other galactic objects, so the question of protection arises.

Scientists at the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (RF), the University of California at Los Angeles (USA), the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA) and the Helmholtz Center in Potsdam (Germany) found that both the duration of the mission and the materials for protection should be taken into account. from radiation.

Cosmic radiation is not a constant value, but changes in accordance with the cyclical activity of the Sun. Radiation is caused by solar cosmic rays (SCR) and galactic cosmic rays (GCR). SCRs have a lower energy than GCRs, which are emitted by supernovae, quasars, and other high-energy objects. Galactic rays are caused by very heavy particles that move at such speeds and have such energies that are hardly attainable even on the most powerful earth accelerators, with prolonged exposure to living tissue, these particles can cause significant damage.

Fortunately, the Sun can act as a temporary shield against the GCR. During periods of greatest activity, solar winds become very strong and can reflect GCR, which means that the crew is exposed to radiation with less energy. According to the calculations of scientists, GCRs are the least active for 6–12 months after the maximum values ​​of solar activity. Therefore, it would be most practical to limit crewed missions to Mars to two years. But a mission lasting more than four years will expose the crew to dangerous levels of radiation before returning to Earth – this is the longest possible time.

One of the reasons for this limitation is the nature of the radiation threat. GCRs pose the greatest danger: their energy is so high that when modeling protection against it, the protective material itself eventually became a problem. A person can be protected with metal plates, water tanks, or low density polymer plates. However, in practice, one has to take into account the limitations on mass, since the capabilities of spaceships are not unlimited. In addition, being exposed to the GCR, the shield itself becomes a source of secondary radiation.