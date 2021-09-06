The Ministry of Sports admitted problems with the selection for the Olympics due to the non-issuance of US visas :: Others :: RBC Sport

It has become more and more difficult for Russian athletes to obtain visas through the Foreign Ministry in the United States, said Deputy Minister of Sports Alexei Morozov. Because of this, there is a risk of not competing in many qualifying tournaments before the Olympics.

Read us on News News

Maria Lasitskene

(Photo: Aurelien Meunier / Getty Images)



The Russian Ministry of Sports is facing serious difficulties in obtaining visas to the United States for team members to participate in competitions. Deputy Minister of Sports Alexei Morozov announced this at a meeting of the headquarters for monitoring the preparation of national teams for the Olympic Games.

“It has become more and more problematic for us to obtain visas through the Foreign Ministry in the United States, and athletes run the risk of not participating in many qualifying competitions before the Olympics, most of which are held there. We will send visa recommendations within a week, ”Morozov said (quoted by TASS).

USA did not give Lasitsken a visa to participate in the tournament



Athletes Maria Lasitskene and Angelica Sidorova had to skip the stage of the Diamond League, which took place on August 21 in the United States, due to problems with obtaining American visas.

On April 30, the American diplomatic mission in Moscow announced that it would suspend consideration of documents for visas that are not intended for diplomatic travel from May 12. The embassy explained this decision by the ban on the hiring of Russians and citizens of third countries. The diplomatic mission said that they had to reduce the staff by 75%, which made it impossible to provide the relevant services.