The Morning Show Season 2 Will Have Unexpected Characters

Julianne Margulis will say goodbye to the courtroom and replace it with a television studio.

The actress who became famous for the role of Alicia Florrick in the TV series “The Good Wife”, Julianne Margulis will join the Morning Show history team. Film production Apple TV +, which won an Emmy award last year, tells the story of a news program anchor who fights for the top spot with a reporter, fueling a competitive spirit.

The main character was played by Jennifer Aniston, but her casual enemy was Reese Witherspoon. The series opens our eyes to just how brutal the television industry can be, especially in terms of constant rivalry. Of course, “The Morning Show” was not without the now fashionable statements of harassment, because the heroine’s colleague Aniston is fired precisely for sexual accusations. The unfortunate TV presenter, whom the channel decided to get rid of after the proceedings, was played by the famous comedian Steve Carrell.

Together Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) are trying to cope with the intricacies of the television world and news journalism in particular. This is where they excelled in the first season: the protagonists brought the world of morning shows to where it was supposed to be.

Julianne Margulis will join the cast of the story, which already includes such actors as Laura Peterson, Mark Duplass, Billy Crudup other.

