The New York Times (USA): why Ukraine’s small Paralympic team is making such great strides | Society | Inosmi

At the Tokyo Paralympics, which ended on Sunday, in the overall medal standings, the Ukrainians took fifth place, having received 98 awards, or just six less than the US team. But the first four countries – China, Britain, Russia and the United States – each had more than 220 athletes in Tokyo, and Ukraine brought only 139 athletes there.

"This small country is not successful in size," said the spokesman for the International Paralympic Committee Craig Spence (Craig Spence).





Ukrainian Olympians from “regular” games can only envy such success of their Paralympians, because they were only sixteenth in the medal standings last month. This team won one gold medal, or exactly four less than Maxim Kripak, who received as many as seven awards for victories in swimming competitions: five gold, one silver and one bronze. Thanks to this, he became the record holder of the Tokyo Paralympics in the number of medals.

For the ninth Paralympics in a row (including the Summer and Winter Games), Ukraine is among the top six countries in the medal standings. And this is despite the fact that the UN constantly calls it one of the poorest countries in Europe, where it is difficult for people with disabilities to live.

Such sporting achievements have practically not been interrupted in recent years, although Russia captured Crimea in 2014, taking away from the Ukrainian Paralympians the training center for high achievements on the Black Sea. That is, formally, the Russians did not take anything away, since the state of Ukraine remained the owner of this center, however, a longtime parliamentary deputy and chairman of the Ukrainian Paralympic Committee, Valeriy Sushkevich, declares that it is difficult for a Ukrainian citizen to agree to use this center.

A new Ukrainian Paralympic Center with equipment adapted to the needs of people with disabilities is being built in the city of Dnipro (former Dnepropetrovsk – approx. ed.), located in that part of eastern Ukraine, which is controlled by the Ukrainian government.

Sushkevich, 67, grew up under Soviet rule. He used a wheelchair, but began swimming and competing, despite the fact that there was a prejudice in Soviet society against public events with the participation of people with disabilities.

“This was considered a violation of the good picture of the Soviet Union,” said Sushkevich, who was essentially told by the authorities in the USSR that he should live outside of society.

The Soviet Union thrived at the Olympic Games, but sent its athletes to the Paralympics only in 1988, after which the USSR finally collapsed in 1991.

Ukraine as an independent country first appeared at the Games in Atlanta in 1996 and won only seven medals – exactly as many as Kripak received in Tokyo.

But Sushkevich developed the Invasport program, within the framework of which sports centers for people with disabilities and sports schools for children were built in all regions of Ukraine.

“Invasport combined the state and non-state systems,” he said, aiming to provide people with sports activity and, at the same time, to promote the appearance of Paralympians.

“Before sports, I had practically nothing. No, literally nothing happened, ” Lidia Solovyova, two-time Paralympics champion in powerlifting with a barbell, told the BBC in 2012. – I didn’t have an apartment. I didn’t have a salary. I didn’t have a good pension. But now, thanks to sports, I have all this. “

Marta Hurtado, spokeswoman for the UN Human Rights Office, confirmed that people with disabilities in Ukraine generally have very limited prospects.

“We are worried about the large role of state institutions in working with Ukrainian disabled people. In the meantime, it would be better if they were assisted by families or their local communities, ”she wrote to us in her email. – Inclusive education for children with disabilities, when people with disabilities are sent to mainstream school without any conditions, remains a rarity, not becoming the norm. This is the result of a lack of infrastructure and negative attitudes in society. “

Runner Oksana Boturchuk, who has competed in the Paralympic Games four times and won three silver medals in Tokyo, said she has become more recognized in Ukraine since the release of a film about her life called Pulse this year.

“In my country, Paralympic athletes are not very popular,” she said. “And now everyone suddenly found out who I was. We often hear: oh, are you the silver medalist of the Paralympics? “

This summer, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Paralympic team before leaving for Tokyo and apologized for the fact that “not a single president has personally attended the seeing off of our Paralympians to the Summer and Winter Games all these years.”

Before the 2018 Winter Paralympics, there were two important changes. Sports competitions began to be broadcast live, and the amount of bonuses was about the same as that of the Olympians.

According to Sushkevich, the reward for the gold medal is about $ 125,000, for the silver one – $ 80,000, and for the bronze one – $ 55,000. Previously, these amounts were, respectively, about 40,000, 26,000 and 8,000. American Olympians and Paralympians receive about the same amount today.

Sushkevich admitted that this summer the results caused disappointment after the third place in the medal standings in 2016 (then in Rio Ukraine was second only to China and Britain). Then Ukraine had 41 gold medals, and this year 24. (Officially, the International Olympic Committee counts the places of teams in the medal standings by the number of gold medals, and not by the total number.)

Athletes from Russia arrived in Tokyo, who were not allowed to participate in 2016 due to a doping program organized with the support of the state. This practically became a guarantee that the Ukrainian team will go down one place lower this summer. The small Ukrainian delegation rarely includes wheelchair athletes participating in basketball and rugby – those sports where Americans win many awards.

“Many of those around me told me that in 2016 they were delighted with our results, primarily because we were stronger than the United States,” said Paralympian Maxim Nikolenko three times, who won gold that year, and in Tokyo, silver and bronze. “Sorry,” he added, embarrassed, “but they were really proud of that.”

Featuring Maria Varennikova from Kiev, Ukraine.