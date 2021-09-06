The Russian national team in the selection for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar; Russian national team – latest results, matches, standings, news – September 5, 2021

The Russian national team won the first victory at Karpin on the second attempt. Yesterday, our national team confidently (at least in a row) beat Cyprus and took the lead in the selection for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Russian team has 10 points after five matches: the same for Croatia, but we are higher due to the larger number of goals scored.

Half of the qualifying stage is already behind. It’s time to sum up the interim results and evaluate our chances of getting into the final of the World Cup. To begin with, let’s recall the regulations: after all, in order to qualify for the 2022 World Cup from Europe, there are two ways.

The most reliable is to take first place in the group. According to the results of the first round, Russia is already in the lead, but there are no guarantees that we will retain the leadership – we have already said that Croatia scored the same number of points. At the moment we are rescued by 8 goals scored in the group (Croatia has 5). This is the defining indicator after the total difference between goals scored and conceded (here we are again equal).

A more risky option is to qualify for the tournament through play-offs. They will feature 10 teams that will take second places in the qualifying groups, plus the two best teams of the League of Nations – 2021 (with the exception of those that qualify for the World Cup directly or take second places in their groups and qualify for the seams). The play-offs will feature three playoffs, each with one-match semi-finals and a final. The winners of the three finals will advance to the World Championship.

According to the results of the last round, Russia could well have turned out to be the clear leader of its group. But Croatian national team player Marcelo Brozovic ruined everything in the end of yesterday’s match against Slovakia – and turned a goalless draw into a minimal victory for his team.

The overall standings in our group now looks like this:

Valery Karpin’s team will play 5 more matches. Here is our calendar, with black highlighting particularly challenging matches that will almost certainly be key:

September 7 – Malta national team (at home);

October 8 – Slovakia national team (at home);

October 11 – Slovenia national team (away);

November 11 – Cyprus national team (at home);

November 14 – Croatia national team (away).

And this is how the Croatian calendar looks like – at the moment, our main rivals in the fight for 1st place:

September 7 – Slovenia national team (at home);

October 8 – Cyprus national team (away);

October 11 – Slovakia national team (at home);

November 11 – Malta national team (away);

November 14 – Russian national team (at home).

In the confrontation with Croatia, the calendar is clearly not on our side. In the second round, against two strong rivals (Slovakia and Slovenia), the finalists of the last World Cup will play at home. But Russia will have a match against the Slovenes on the road. Alas, we already know how this sometimes ends.

And not only us – the Croatian national team in this selection lost the least in Slovenia.

The game against Croatia on the road in the decisive round will surely be decisive in this group. The main thing in this case is not to lose chances even before the face-to-face meeting.

The only thing that pleases in the calendar for the second round of the group stage is that Croatia is just about to travel to Cyprus. At home, the Cypriots did not lose before the meeting with the Russian national team. It could well have turned out that we would have had a lot harder: the second half clearly illustrated this.

In the context of the calendar, there is only one consolation – the schedule of Slovakia (trips to Russia and Croatia) and Slovenia (trips to Russia and Slovakia) leaves these teams even less chances. Probably, at least for the second place we will not have to squabble.

But you need to go directly to the World Cup. In the junctions in its history, Russia has played three times – and only Wales was able to get through them. I don’t want to repeat Italy from the late nineties or Slovenia before the 2010 World Cup.

The task of Karpin and his team is definitely feasible – this was shown by the game against Croatia at home. Do we believe what happens?