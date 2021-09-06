The Russian national team in the selection for the 2022 World Cup, what place in the group will take, the schedule of matches

Russian national team under the leadership Valeria Karpina has already played two matches. First, the Russians played 0-0 at home with the main competitor in the qualifying group for the 2022 World Cup – the Croatian national team, and then defeated Cyprus 2-0 away. As a result, now, after half of the qualifying cycle, Russia is leading in its group. Valeriy Karpin’s team has 10 points, the same is in the assets of Croatia, but our team scored more goals.

However, with all this, the bookmakers believe that Russia will not be at the World Cup in Qatar. Why, after all, things are going pretty well? Let’s figure it out.

Russia’s chances of going to Qatar – 35%

Yes, that’s exactly how much. Right now, you can bet on the fact that Karpin’s team will get a ticket to the World Championship with a coefficient of 2.75. At the same time, you can bet on the fact that there will be no Russia in Qatar-2022 for 1.45 (65%). At the same time, the chances of Russia to take first place in the group are estimated with a coefficient of 3.10, while a bet on Croatia can be made with a quotation of 1.75.

13 teams from Europe will go to the World Cup-2022. Teams that win in their qualifying groups will receive direct tickets. The 10 second-place teams in the groups and the two top-ranked League of Nations group winners will compete for another 3 places at the 2022 World Cup in play-offs. Right now the two teams are Wales and Austria.

These 12 teams will be divided into 6 semi-finals, the winners of which in three finals will determine who will go to Qatar. Moreover, the 6 best teams from the selection of the 2022 World Cup in terms of points scored will play at home. There is some good news here: even if Russia took 2nd place in the group, right now it would surely be among the seeded.

But, as you can see, the path from the second place is thorny, it is very difficult to win on order in two matches. Therefore, the easiest way is to take first place in the group. So far it turns out. But the calendar is now, rather, not in our favor.

Firstly, we have an away match with Croatia. And there the Maksimir stadium will add emotions to this team. Secondly, the Croatians won a strategically very difficult and important match on the road in Slovakia (1: 0) thanks to a goal by Marcelo Brozovic in the 86th minute. Of the away matches, the Croats have only Cyprus and Malta, but with Russia, Slovakia and Slovenia, Zlatko Dalic’s team will play at home.

Russia has trips to Slovenia and Croatia ahead of us, with Slovakia we will play at home. As you can see, the calendar is no longer in our favor, the Croats have collected their points. You shouldn’t rely on gifts, you need to collect your points and fight in Zagreb.

Malta needs to be won as big as possible

Karpin’s team has a match with Malta on the agenda. The opponent is not the most difficult, but the standings oblige to score as much as possible. And with this, problems may arise.

There is probably no doubt about the victory. The class of Russians is much higher, the coefficient of 1.14 suggests that there should be no problems. But will it be big? For the victory of Russia with a handicap (-2.5), that is, at least 3 goals, they give a coefficient of 2.06, for a victory for Malta with a handicap (+2.5) – 1.82. Firstly, you need to remember the rather difficult match between Cherchesov’s national team and Malta on the road, it turned out 3: 1. Secondly, the physical condition of Russians does not inspire confidence. The last half hour of the game with Cyprus, the players barely dragged their feet, as Karpin said after the match. It is doubtful that in 3 days, and even with the flight, the situation will be corrected.

And yet everything is at the feet of our players. You need to collect your points, win as big as possible and not lose in Zagreb. Then a trip to Qatar will turn from a dream into a reality. We will root for our team and evaluate the team’s prospects from the bookmaker’s point of view further. Happy rates!