The Russian national team lost Golovin before the match with Malta :: Football :: RBC Sport

After playing with the Cyprus national team, the midfielder was diagnosed with a slight hip injury

Russian midfielder Alexander Golovin will not play in the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Malta due to injury. This was reported by the press service of the national team.

“After the game with the Cyprus national team, Alexander Golovin was diagnosed with a slight injury to his thigh muscle, which would not allow him to participate in the next match. The footballer returns to the location of the club for treatment and full preparation for the next games, ”said senior physician of the national team Vladimir Khaitin.

The meeting against the team of Malta will take place on September 7 in Moscow at the Otkritie Bank Arena stadium.

The match against Cyprus took place on September 4 and ended with the victory of the Russians with a score of 2: 0. Golovin entered the starting lineup and was replaced in the 68th minute. In the previous qualifying match with the Croats, which took place on September 1, the midfielder played all 90 minutes.

Golovin became the seventh player to be injured during the debut training camp under Valery Karpin. Mario Fernandez and Alexey Ionov missed the match against Cyprus due to discomfort. Prior to that, due to various injuries, Stanislav Magkeev, Sergey Petrov, Dmitry Chistyakov and Daniil Fomin left the team’s location.

In the standings of group H, the Russian national team scored 10 points in five matches and takes first place. The Croats are also on the second line with 10 points. Malta is in fifth place (4 points).