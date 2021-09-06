The woman gained the appearance of Megan Fox after Botox and became famous on the network: Appearance: Values: Lenta.ru

The blogger gained the appearance of the American actress Megan Fox after Botox injections and became famous on the Internet. The video posted on TikTok was noticed in The Sun.

The author of the video, Natasha Bally, showed her face before the injections – her skin was covered with deep mimic wrinkles. Then the woman showed the results of the injections on the first, third, seventh and eighth days after the procedure. The above frames show that by the eighth day, the wrinkles have completely disappeared from the face, and the skin has become even and smooth.

The video went viral and got 4.5 million views and 434 thousand likes. The blogger’s subscribers admired her appearance in the comments below the publication. “This is a transformation!”

In August, a woman was left with immobilized eyebrows after Botox and showed results. Social media user Stephanie shared a story about how visiting a beauty clinic left her with a “creepy” face. It is known that the woman wanted to get rid of the wrinkles on her forehead: first, she filmed her aged face before the injection, and then showed her appearance after the procedure. So, due to the injected substance, the skin on her forehead was strongly stretched, thereby changing the shape of her eyebrows.