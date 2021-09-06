TOP-5 facts about the western action movie “Bandits” with Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek

This Saturday, May 29, the 2 + 2 TV channel will show the action movie “Bandits”, in which the stunning Penelope Cruz played the main role.

According to the plot, all events take place in Mexico (1888). Two charming bandits – an educated European and a rude Mexican – terrify the banks of the Wild West. No one can resist their ingenuity and fearlessness. And, moreover, no one can resist their beauty.

TOP 5 little-known facts about the western action movie Bandits:

Fact 1

Even during filming, the Western press began to inflate the theory of a romantic union between actresses Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz. Moreover, at one of the press conferences, Penelope openly flirted with Salma. But it was just a PR move. In fact, the actresses are longtime friends.

Fact 2

The film was filmed in Durango (Mexico) – the place where the best Western films were born: “Geronimo”, “Major Dundee”, “Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid”, “Blueberry” and others.

Fact 3

The project was curated by the legendary film company Twentieth Century Fox, which invited Joachim Roenning and Espen Sandberg to the director’s chair.

Fact 4

The film’s budget was 32 million euros. But the film failed to recoup itself at the box office, grossing only $ 20 million. Another 4 million was earned from the release of the DVD version of the film.

Fact 5

The plane that was supposed to deliver the actresses to the set almost crashed.

The turbulence was terrible, the oxygen masks fell out, we fell 4,000 meters … I thought, “That’s it? So easy? .. Without saying what I had to say, without doing what I had to? ” But we have landed. And then I saw the difference between our characters – mine and Salma’s. Shaking all over, we literally fell out of the plane into the “pipe”. I began to sob – with sobs, with snot, and Salma angrily asked: “I wonder where they have a bar here?” For me, this is an unconditional demonstration of strength – anger instead of sobbing, ” said Penelope Cruz in an interview.

Watch the action movie “Bandits” this Saturday, May 29, at 4:15 pm on channel 2 + 2.