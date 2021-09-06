Tripwire CEO Supports Abortion Ban – Partners Severed Cooperation With Studio | Games

Tripwire Interactive studio president (Killing Floor, Maneater) John Gibson said he was proud of the US Supreme Court’s decision to uphold Texas’s law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. He shared his opinion on Twitter.

Gibson’s statement was condemned by some users, as well as prominent representatives of the gaming industry, including Corey Barlog and Cliff Bleszinski. In addition, representatives of the Shipwright studio announced that due to political comments Gibson can no longer do business with Tripwire Interactive.

September 1 in Texas entered into force “Law on heartbeat”, which prohibits termination of pregnancy after the sixth week – at this time, doctors can record the heartbeat of the fetus. The regulation also allows residents of the state to sue abortion organizers and receive $ 10,000 in reward.

Opponents of the new law argue that it restricts the rights of women, since in the sixth week, many still do not know about pregnancy. In addition, they consider it unfair that the prohibition extends to termination of pregnancies resulting from rape or incest.