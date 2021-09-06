Ubisoft Solves AFK Abuse Issue in Rainbow Six Siege

©

It looks like Ubisoft is fed up with the AFK abuse taking place in Rainbow six siege… In light of the growing number of people taking advantage of the benefits, Ubisoft posted the following message via the Rainbow Six Siege Twitter page:

In recent weeks, we have learned about the growing problem of players abusing AFK methods in the game. As always, we will not tolerate bad actors disrupting and humiliating our player’s gaming experience. We are currently taking action against those we find abusing this behavior starting today with a wave of manual sanctions. In the coming weeks, we will be evaluating design changes to alleviate the issue, as well as adding new automatic AFK detections and sanctions.

Additionally, Ubisoft encouraged other players to continue to report people they believe are abusing AFK.

While AFK in the game, bots can level up their accounts, and therefore cheaters have easy access to several high-level accounts that they can use when banned. Since AFK bots can be programmed to do things like firing at random intervals, detection isn’t always easy, although it looks like Ubisoft is going to do whatever it takes to fix the problem.