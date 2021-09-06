Underground discontinued due to Take-Two policy

Since 2015, a team of enthusiasts UndergroundDev has been working on a large-scale modification of GTA: Underground for Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. The project combined maps from different Rockstar Games games – several GTA parts, the Manhunt and Bully dilogies. Recently, however, the developers announced the discontinuation of production. The reason was the policy of the publisher Take-Two Interactive regarding mods.
A month and a half ago, the company demanded that the administrations of various sites remove certain fan creations for GTA III, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas. The publisher referred to copyright infringement, so the thematic portals could only obey, otherwise they would have faced litigation. Among the modifications removed was GTA: Underground. The projects of enthusiasts were even removed from the Russian site LibertyCity.
Take-Two Interactive’s actions led to the complete closure of GTA: Underground. The enthusiasts announced the decision to stop production in a separate video with gratitude to the people who supported them. Under the video, they wrote: “Due to growing hostility towards the modding community and an imminent threat to our mental and financial well-being, we have officially stopped development of GTA: Underground and disabled all downloads. [мода]”…
Recall: a month ago, the media said that Rockstar Games is preparing a trilogy of GTA remasters. It will supposedly include the third part, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas. According to many users, the actions of Take-Two Interactive against modders are connected precisely with the release of the upcoming project. According to rumors, it will take place in 2022.
If you notice an error, select it with the mouse and press CTRL + ENTER.