Underground discontinued due to Take-Two policy

Since 2015, a team of enthusiasts UndergroundDev has been working on a large-scale modification of GTA: Underground for Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. The project combined maps from different Rockstar Games games – several GTA parts, the Manhunt and Bully dilogies. Recently, however, the developers announced the discontinuation of production. The reason was the policy of the publisher Take-Two Interactive regarding mods.

A month and a half ago, the company demanded that the administrations of various sites remove certain fan creations for GTA III, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas. The publisher referred to copyright infringement, so the thematic portals could only obey, otherwise they would have faced litigation. Among the modifications removed was GTA: Underground. The projects of enthusiasts were even removed from the Russian site LibertyCity.

Take-Two Interactive’s actions led to the complete closure of GTA: Underground. The enthusiasts announced the decision to stop production in a separate video with gratitude to the people who supported them. Under the video, they wrote: “Due to growing hostility towards the modding community and an imminent threat to our mental and financial well-being, we have officially stopped development of GTA: Underground and disabled all downloads. [мода]”…

Recall: a month ago, the media said that Rockstar Games is preparing a trilogy of GTA remasters. It will supposedly include the third part, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas. According to many users, the actions of Take-Two Interactive against modders are connected precisely with the release of the upcoming project. According to rumors, it will take place in 2022.