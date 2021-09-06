Valiev made his debut for Ak Bars, but they are discussing his interview during the break. All because of a very strange accent

Even the commentators laughed.

Today Ak Bars lost to Torpedo (1: 3) in the home match of the KHL regular championship. A defender played for the Kazan team for the first time in the KHL Rinat Valiev… The debut of the 26-year-old defender will be remembered not by his game, but by the interview during the break of the meeting. To many, the hockey player’s accent seemed strange.

Rinat Valiev / photo: official website of Ak Bars

Valiev did not say anything special during the flash interview. He said that he was very happy to play the first match of the season and to play hockey in general. “Nice emotions, but we need to win the match. Where do we need to add? It is necessary to win pucks in single combats. Toss a little more, I think the puck will go in, ”Valiev said.

Many noted the strange accent in the hockey player’s conversation. For example, a commentator for a match on KHL TV Roman Skvortsov… Hearing phrases with an American accent, he mimicked the player slightly, and the second commentator of the match Artyom Batrak said: “Can I not say that?”

How do you like Valiev’s accent? pic.twitter.com/JPyKDvPQtG

– Ruslan (@RusyaVasiliev) September 5, 2021

An American accent can indeed be present in Valiev’s speech. The fact is that at the age of 17, he went overseas: since 2012, he spent a total of eight seasons in the USHL, WHL and AHL (the Toronto and Montreal farm clubs). At the same time, at one time in Kazan, they tried to persuade a promising defender not to leave, but he made a different decision. For seven years, Valiev played only two games in the NHL – for Montreal in the 2017/18 season. Unable to gain a foothold in the NHL, Rinat returned to Russia.

Valiev, answer me! Where has one of the best defenders of ’95 gone?

The hockey player missed the last season altogether. According to our publication, all this time Valiev was in his native Nizhnekamsk and played in the Night Hockey League with amateurs, although at one time he was considered one of the most talented players in Russia born in 1995 and played for the Russian national team at the World Youth Championship.

This summer he came to Ak Bars for a viewing contract and was able to gain a foothold in the squad (largely due to the shortage of defense players). We signed a bilateral contract with Valiev for one year, and today he made his debut in the KHL. Valiev spent a little more than 15 minutes on the ice, but did not show anything special – he had not a single shot on target and not a single power move on his account.

The Kazan club noted that usually Valiev does not speak like that, but what happened today?

KHL. Regular season