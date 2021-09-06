Valtteri Bottas signs a contract with Alfa Romeo

The Alfa Romeo team announced the signing of a multi-year contract with Valtteri Bottas. The Finnish driver will join the team from Hinwil in 2022.

Valtteri Bottas: “A new chapter begins in my career. I am delighted to join Alfa Romeo in 2022 and collaborate with the legendary automaker in the coming years. The Alfa Romeo brand needs no introduction – the company has written its name in the history of Formula 1, and it is an honor for me to represent this brand.

The potential of the Hinville team is clear – I am delighted to have the opportunity to become a team leader in 2022, when the new technical regulations come into force, and we will have a chance to take a significant step forward. I am grateful to the team for their faith in me and I can’t wait to repay them. As never before in every race, I crave results and victories when their time comes.

I know Frederick Wasseur well and look forward to getting to know the rest of the team with whom I will work, building the same strong relationship with the employees that I now have at Mercedes.

I am proud of the results that I have achieved at Brackley, and now I am fully focused on completing my current work, because we are fighting for the championship title. At the same time, I look forward to new tests next year. ”

Frederic Wasseur, Team Leader: “I am delighted to welcome Valtteri to our team – it’s great that we will work together. Hinwil will have an excellent team player with experience in fighting for the highest positions in the peloton. Valtteri was an integral part of the team that inscribed their name in the history books, and with him won four Constructors’ Cups in a row. Bottas is the driver who will help Alfa Romeo take a step forward on the road to success.

We have a long-standing relationship with Valtteri – together we have achieved success in Formula 3 and GP3. Even then, he showed his talent and skill, and over time he developed these qualities. I look forward to seeing his skills work for the good of the team. Our long-term contract will give Valtteri and the team the necessary stability to develop the project in a crucial period in Formula 1. I wonder what awaits us in the future. ”