Vanguard – Cupid. Forecast and bet for 3.26 / Hockey predictions

In the regular season match of the Kontinental Hockey League, Avangard will host Amur. The game will take place at the Balashikha arena on September 6. The meeting starts at 19:00 Moscow time. Avangard – Amur: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

“Avangard”

In two matches at the start of the season, the Omsk club managed to earn 4 points, which at this stage makes it the second in the standings of the Eastern Conference.

The first rival “Vanguard” was CSKA. In the duel that opened the championship, the Omsk guys defeated the guests from Moscow dry – 4: 0.

But the second meeting was not for the charges. Boba hartley so calm. In the duel with the “Admiral” the “hawks” first recouped, and then fought for points in the shootout – 4: 3.

Last season, Avangard was the second in the rating of the East, and in the Gagarin Cup, Hartley’s guys defeated all rivals on their way to the trophy.

“Amur”

Khabarovsk, like Avangard, managed to go out on the ice twice in the new season. But in their two games, the Tigers were left without points and sank to the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

In the first fight “Amur” met with Sochi at the Bolshoi. On foreign ice, the guests from the Far East suffered a crushing defeat (0: 4).

The rival of Amur in the second match was Spartak. In the capital, the wards Vladimir Vorobyov also failed to cling to the desired result (1: 3).

If you look at the statistics of the last season, then in 60 KHL games 20/21 Amur earned only 55 points and finished tenth in the Eastern Conference.

Forecast and rate

Avangard’s victory is estimated at 1.33, bookmakers give odds for a draw 5.70, and for the victory of “Cupid” – 7.80…

“Cupid”, which in two meetings in a row merged and conceded 3+ goals, will not be able to seriously threaten Avangard , who has gained a good shape.

On their own ice, confident Omsk residents will calmly seize the initiative and play the third spectacular match. Our forecast and bid – Avangard will win the first period with a -1 handicap in 3.26.