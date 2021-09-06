Vitalik Buterin has plans to cooperate with Dogecoin | Blockchain24

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has some suggestions for a possible partnership with Dogecoin.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin shared his thoughts on a potential collaboration between Dogecoin and Ethereum as part of an experiment on Twitter. Three Arrows Capital CEO Zhu Su asked, “What are the ideas for a collaboration between Ethereum and Doge? What is it about Doge that interests you? ” Su recently said that the meme cryptocurrency is “very bullish” and that Doge “does not run the risk of ever having any regulatory issues.” Referring to PoS and PoW, Buterin replied to Su:

“Personally, I hope that DOGE will be able to move to PoS soon, perhaps using the Ethereum code. I also hope they don’t cancel the 5b / yr annual PoW release, instead they put it in some kind of DAO that works for the good public. It will fit well with Dogecoin. “

In June, Buterin also spoke about a potential collaboration between Ethereum and Dogecoin. “If Doge wants to somehow create a bridge with Ethereum, then people can trade DOGE with incredible productivity, then that would be amazing,” said the co-founder of Ethereum. “… and when Ethereum gets the scalability that works for Ethereum assets, you can trade packaged DOGE with very low transaction fees and very fast speeds,” he went on to say.

In August, the Dogecoin Foundation re-launched with Buterin as one of the board members alongside Jared Birchall, an acquaintance of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, another prominent Dogecoin supporter.

Among the many questions Buterin received as part of his Twitter experiment was whether he would create another cryptocurrency. The Ethereum co-founder simply said no.