Wedding Guests – Snoop Dogg, McCollum, Nurkich and Others, Damian Lillard Married – Basketball

Portland’s star point guard Damian Lillard got married this week with his sweetheart Kayla Hanson.

The couple met while studying at Weber State University. Lillard and Hanson are raising three children together – the son of Dam, Jr., as well as twins Kali and Kayleigh, born in January 2021.

Lillard proposed to his girlfriend in the winter of 2020 at a private party during a Star Weekend in Chicago, but the wedding had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the birth of twins.

The festive event was attended by former and current teammates of 31-year-old Damian, including CJ McCollum, Yusuf Nurkich, Evan Turner, Tim Fraser and Jake Layman.

Nurkich, for example, specially flew to the USA from Europe to attend the wedding of one of his best friends.

Lillard’s wedding was also attended by famous rappers Snoop Dogg and Common, who performed their compositions during the event.

Damian Lillard is the main goodie of the NBA. There are at least 15 reasons to love the Portland leader

