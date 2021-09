What operations did Kim Kardashian do to achieve the ideal?

Experts in the field of female beauty – a famous plastic surgeon and celebrity photographer – are on the air of the Ukraina channel to find out which of the world Hollywood stars and show business legends fell victim to plastic surgery.

This time, one of the sexiest women in the world, the reality show star Kim Kardashian, turned out to be under the gun of the experts. Fans have repeatedly noticed that even in super-emotional moments, Kim Kardashian’s face remains motionless.

This fact raises thoughts that the star managed to make plastic. However, the secular lioness herself assures: the beauty of her face and figure is from nature! Whether this is true – the professionals are finding out.

The first thing the experts noticed was the blogger’s love for Photoshop.

I think Kim is a Photoshop adept! She loves him very much, constantly processes her photographs. She loves to blur her skin, do photoplasty – this is when the waist and hips are slightly reduced or increased, – noted the star photographer Ubik Litvin. – An army of PR people, photographers work for the star, and often photos from red carpet or ceremonies are taken by her own photographers, who then send photos to TV channels and publications.

However, it is impossible not to comment on surgical interventions in the appearance of a socialite. And the expert assures – in this case, the bet was not made on the face.

Her fifth point is the product of a good plastic surgeon. She did not insert implants – all this was done using the lipofilling procedure, that is, when her own fat is injected into a certain area, – commented plastic surgeon Andrey Yakobchuk. – Moreover, the star made breast plastic surgery. And as for the graceful waist – this is most likely Photoshop.

Didn’t the celebrity do anything with her face and at 40 has such a perfect appearance?

Just look at this perfect forehead, the absence of wrinkles – here is 100% botulinum toxin, which smoothes wrinkles. Plus she has such a full cheek – no transition. This suggests that there were injections of hyaluronic acid or the introduction of the same fat, says the surgeon. – There were injections into the chin, or the implant of the lower jaw was inserted, thus the chin changed – it became sharper. But as for rhinoplasty, I think it was not.

And what would Kim Kardashian look like if she did not do surgical interventions?

She would age as ptosis. That is, her soft tissues would intensively descend, and flews would already appear. That is, the angle and line of the lower jaw would not be so delineated. She would have a pronounced nasolabial fold. Of course, wrinkles on the forehead, in the eyebrow region, because she is a very emotional girl, if you watch her interview. But she found the right beautician, the right surgeon, so she has smart aging, ” the expert comments.

But the increased fifth point in the future can bring problems to the star, because with age they decrease and decrease in all women – this is also waiting for Kim Kardashian.

