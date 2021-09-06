What’s happening in the KHL, September 6, 2021, the problems of Avtomobilist and Ak Bars

The new season of the KHL started last week – it’s time to share the first portion of observations and conclusions.

What’s the matter, Avtomobilist?

The Ural club turned out to be completely unprepared for the first matches of the regular season and, without a chance, “burned out” at home, first to Magnitogorsk, and then to Salavat. Avtomobilist has problems in every line, but the situation is worst with defense: the opponents are even surprised how much Yekaterinburg residents allow in their zone.

For me this start of Avtomobilist is a surprise. No, I had no illusions that this team was capable of achieving something serious at the end of the whole season, but it seemed to me that the regular season was the territory of Yekaterinburg. The composition was selected glossy, creative, just for a smooth championship, plus the head coach is a Democrat who does not overload the system and strict discipline. Play and rejoice! But after two home matches Avtomobilist has a 4:10 goal difference, complete chaos in defense, sluggish attack, and even Kovar, they say, “broke down”.

Bill Peters also does not understand what is happening. Just now, at a press conference before the season, he happily announced that he sees not only a powerful team at Avtomobilist, but also a powerful dressing room. Now he can only publicly express his disappointment with the game and the mood of his players. And there is already a serious demand from Peters, because he has been working in the KHL for the second year.

However, we will not hurry with conclusions regarding Avtomobilist. Yes, the team looks terrible, but only two matches have passed, in which the Urals have played with rivals who have come up well to the beginning of the season. Maybe Salavat and Magnitka are the autumn champions in the East? Maybe Avtomobilist analyzed the last regular season, realized that a successful, easy start would only harm the club’s promising goals, and put the team on a good load in August? True, the last thesis does not explain the complete lack of dedication and desire among hockey players in the first two games.

But in the coming matches, everything will become clear. Two home slaps at the start of the season is a good challenge for the team. If it exists, if it is managed by the coaching staff, then Avtomobilist will give a quick answer. If not, then, of course, Peters will not stay in Yekaterinburg. But, in my opinion, it is naive to woo this club the most tasty morsel on the free agent market among coaches – Igor Nikitin… How do you imagine the harsh methods of the ex-mentor of CSKA in a team where the atmosphere of relaxation and complacency soars? Under Nikitin, half the teams will have to be changed, and during the season, of course, no one will go for it.





Expected problems for Ak Bars

No, of course, I did not expect Ak Bars to celebrate the first weekend of the anniversary season with two defeats in regulation time from Kunlun and Torpedo, but difficulties at the start of the team Dmitry Kvartalnov were readable.

The fact is that in the summer the residents of Kazan have greatly renewed their roster – this is stress both for Ak Bars, which is used to conducting pinpoint selection, and for Kvartalnov, who is accustomed to stability. It is not surprising that the grinding of new parts of the mechanism got out of the preseason, and at the start of the championship, Ak Bars really has no game pattern, no structure, and links are constantly shuffled. Yes, and sometimes unlucky.



Kvartalnov needs time and matches to put the new build “Ak Bars” on the usual tracks. Probably, in September, the result will continue to suffer because of this, but the fans of Kazan are hardly worth worrying about – Ak Bars will definitely return to the top of the East.

Audience Award – Torpedo and Metallurg

While some KHL clubs roll into the season with a creak, others fly into September on the wings of an attacking, cutest hockey. So, right now Metallurg is looking great, having noticeably added lightness, speed and creativity to the squad in the summer. In the first match of the regular season, this led to the rupture of the loose Avtomobilist, and in Nur-Sultan, only the excellent play of the Barys goalkeeper Yoni Ortio allowed the Kazakh team not to lose the match in the first period. Such a “MMK”, of course, is much more watchable than last year’s team, but will it not be a problem to lose size in the playoffs, where, as a rule, it is not the beautiful and combinational style that wins, but the strength and physical style? However, we’ll see in the spring.





Magnitka has made a strong start in the new season. Defeat and strong-willed victory gained

There was no need to expect anything else from “Torpedo”. David Nemirovsky’s team has played through attack in the past three seasons, and now the top 6 Nizhny Novgorod residents will be the envy of any KHL oligarch. Zaar, Grivik, Chekhovich, Mile, Zhafyarov, Agostino are an excellent selection of talented and effective forwards. So Torpedo will have no problems with performance, and in general there is a feeling that Nizhny Novgorod this time may not enter the playoffs at the last moment and not from the lower steps. Although periodic failures in defense and the absence of top goalkeepers, of course, can ruin the ambitious plans of the car manufacturers.

Other teams show beautiful hockey without boring and neat defensive schemes. For example, Sochi, and this is a surprise, since in the preseason the Leopards had colossal difficulties with creation. For example, “Vityaz”, where, in general, a creative line-up was also selected in the attack, and the soloist who returned to the team Miro Aaltonen… For two games the Finn has shot 7 (2 + 5) points! So it’s too early, too early to say that the KHL has plunged into the abyss of defensive hockey – there is an alternative to the hit-and-run style in different variations in the league.

“Vanguard” can turn into a team of one link

At the start of the season, the KHL champion is generally all right: two wins in two matches, a recognizable game model, cool special teams. Typical “Vanguard” Boba hartley… But there is an alarming nuance: in the games with CSKA and Admiral, the hawks showed that (so far) they are completely dependent on the actions of three people – Corbana Knight, Peter Ceglaric and Sergei Tolchinsky… Yes, and Oliver Helmets indispensable in the role of a defender-playmaker.

What is it, you ask, that the club relies on leaders? Of course, nothing, this is absolutely normal. But it is alarming that the others are silent, and this is absolutely unusual for Avangard. Under Hartley, the hawks have always relied on at least two performance teams and two majority special teams. In recent years, none of the Avangard players were among the top scorers or snipers of the regular season – these positions were occupied by hockey players from Salavat or Dynamo Moscow.

Clubs that openly bet on one link. Now Omsk Knight is gaining 6 points in two games, Tseglarik has 5 effective points. And this speaks not only of the power of the legionnaires of Avangard, but also that the club now lacks the optionality of the roster. And as we know, the strategy of “three leaders and everyone else” in the modern KHL does not lead to anything.





The strategy of Dynamo and Ufa is destructive, huge salaries are not the main thing. What’s going on in the KHL

Of course, the hawks have a reserve. First of all, it is Nail Yakupovwho had a great preseason. But so far, the striker, obviously, does not have a proper understanding with Knight and Ceglarik, and Tolchinsky’s transfer to this trio suggests himself, who, when playing the majority, reveals an excellent “chemistry” with the Canadian and the Slovak. However, such a move is now a direct path to the dependence of the “Vanguard” on one troika, and this contradicts the entire system built by Hartley. In the second link, Tolchinsky has his own separate mission – to help newcomers adapt to the club.

There is also Nikolay Prokhorkin, continuing to master in the “Vanguard”. Vladimir Bryukvinrecovering from injury Ivan Teleginstill in the infirmary. Perhaps when all these players are truly integrated into the Vanguard game model, the hawks will have their usual variety of people who are responsible for the result. In the meantime, Omsk residents have to ride on the shoulders of those very three leaders who, fortunately for Avangard, are in amazing shape.